Urban planning Moomin Park can rise to Backas Manor – Vantaa Council approved the plan change

Vantaa on Monday, the council approved a plan change that will allow the 4,000-square-foot Moomin Indoor Park and the 3,600-square-foot experience center to be located along Ylästöntie.

Housing for 250 residents has also been arranged along the upper roads.

Traffic and the location of about 500 parking spaces in the area sparked the most discussion. Critics say the experience center would further congest Ylästöntie.

Many commissioners greeted the new tourist destination and jobs with joy, but were concerned about the preservation of the historic milieu.

The area is owned by HOK-Elanto, which has already built a retail building in Alepa in the northeast corner of the manor area.

Coalition Party the council group welcomed the moomins to Vantaa.

“This is a whole, and the biggest sources of congestion in Ylästöntie come from other traffic arrangements in the Jumbo area,” Sakari Rokkanen pointed out.

In Rokkanen’s opinion, the Moomins’ arrival in Vantaa should not be stopped, even though he is worried about the congestion in Ylästöntie. Transport arrangements will be monitored after the completion of the project and will be addressed if necessary.

The Greens the delegates were not at all as enthusiastic about the project. Tuire Kaimio (Green) emphasized that the transport problem already existed.

“The actual problem has not been addressed, ie the fact that there are already too many cars on Ylästöntie. Increasing traffic will not help this situation, ”Kaimio said.

Kaimio therefore suggested that the formula be returned to the preparation so that traffic problems could be resolved before the formula was approved.

Rokkanen interpreted that if the formula were restored, goodbye could be said to Moomin Trolls and the Sniper Girls.

Chairman of the City Council Sari Multala (Kok) estimates that in the context of the Backas project formula, transport problems were difficult to solve, but could be addressed in future formulas in the area.

The backseat lost 8 to 57 votes.

In The Backas main building, completed in 1818, was renovated a couple of years ago for 2.6 million euros. It now serves as a bespoke restaurant.

The Moomin Adventure Park is implemented by the Livson Group, which runs Naantali’s Moomin World.