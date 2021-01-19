Urban planning Meri-Rastila is like a time travel to the 1990s, but soon entire blocks will be destroyed – Some of the houses will not even be 30 years old

It was decided to save the coastal forests of Meri-Rastila, and this was justified by the considerable compaction of the existing residential blocks.

From Meri-Rastila houses that did not even reach the age of 30 will soon be demolished.

The demolition is related to a major transformation of a residential area in eastern Helsinki, which is now about to begin.

A major role is played by “demolition new construction”, which means the demolition of old buildings and the construction of completely new ones to replace them. What makes the situation special is that Meri-Rastila’s building stock is remarkably young: there are a total of ten demolition sites, all of which were built in the early 1990s.

For example, the absolute majority of new residential construction is built using the demolition new construction method. More than 25,000 square meters of old apartment buildings and student homes have been planned for demolition, for example at Meri-Rastilan tie 9, 19 and 26 and Harustie 7–8.

Meri-Rastila road the houses will be exactly 30 years old this year. Harustie’s houses are owned by the Helsinki Student Housing Foundation (Hoas). They, too, were built in the early 1990s and recently renovated in 2015 and 2017.

It is also proposed to demolish the main building of the current Meri-Rastila shopping center at Meri-Rastila alley 2. The building currently has, for example, an S-market. The building was completed in 1992.

The latest to be demolished is the Haruspuisto playground building, which was completed in 1993.

How exceptional is it that such young houses are being demolished?

“It’s common these days. As early as the beginning of the 21st century, the approach to demolition was quite different, in fact there was no demolition at all at that time, ”says the chairman of the Finnish Association of Architects Henna Helander.

“Demolition is part of the current trend of supplementary construction, where the smaller one is replaced by the bigger one. The more central the place, the younger the houses will be demolished. ”

Footpath 3 is one of the buildings to be demolished. The building now houses a kindergarten, among other things.­

Vuosaari Meri-Rastila, part of the district, is a residential area for about 5,300 people, which before the 1990s was mostly a wooded outdoor area.

A huge reform is now awaiting the region, the first part of which will be discussed on Tuesday by the Helsinki Urban Environment Board. A new town plan will be drawn up in the western part, which will allow the construction of apartments for more than 2,000 new residents.

The reform will be done in two stages. When the entire renovation is completed, Meri-Rastila will have apartments for almost 10,000 people.

There are plans to break the segregation cycle in the area. Meri-Rastila has relatively more rental houses than Helsinki aims to achieve. So we want more owner-occupiers in the area to balance the situation.

The reform seeks to preserve and emphasize maritime, landform, cohesive architectural character and proximity to nature.

In addition to housing, commercial premises and public services will also be significantly increased. Especially a lot will be renovated subway station and shopping center around. The main road in the area, the Meri-Rastila road, will also be moved.

Unloadable the houses will be replaced by tall apartment buildings, which will change the current silhouette and character of the area. The minimum height of five new residential buildings has been recorded in the plan change.

Meri-Rastila Street Views in 1996.­

The current Meri-Rastila reflects the construction style of the early 1990s. Initially, the aim was to make a small-scale and diverse residential area with an emphasis on spaciousness and closeness to nature. The houses are mainly three-storey apartment buildings without elevators, and the squares and pedestrian connections are an important part.

“Helsinki has always grown in this way, as moderately cohesive areas. The stratification brought by many different decades is really only in the heart of the city, ”says Helander.

“When complementary construction, one should talk about whether all areas will withstand the new strata. Now we want to do very massive supplementary construction everywhere, which may not be suitable for every place. ”

The Merirasti Chapel was completed in 1993 at Jaluspolku 3.­

However, Helander believes the area needs change. As great as the courtyards and forest parks of the blocks are.

“Now the area is sleepy and a little forgotten. The place is by the sea and really scenic, it has a lot of potential. ”

Now the area is dominated by precast concrete houses, but the new houses want to be more sustainable. The façade material is brick, plaster or wood made on site. This aims for a high-quality cityscape.

Parks and woodlands disposed of in the reform less than originally planned. It was decided to save the extensive coastal forests of Meri-Rastila, and this could be justified by the fact that the existing residential blocks will be compacted and raised.

Still, about 20,000 new floor squares are coming to existing green spaces.

“Complementing construction and making changes in Meri-Rastila is facilitated by the fact that there are a lot of institutional actors like Heka, Sato and Hoas,” Helander says.

The city has sought to involve private landowners in the reform so that planning and construction can be done in a unified manner.

The entire urban reform of Meri-Rastila should be completed in 15 years at the latest.