Urban planning Last-minute battle against apartment buildings in Espoo, politicians converted several areas into detached houses

The changes made by the Espoo City Planning Board to the master plan of the northern and central parts may still change significantly.

Espoo The Town Planning Board made numerous changes to the master plan for the northern and central parts of Espoo at its late meeting on Wednesday.

Some of the changes indicate that there is a strong political twist in the areas of the formula. It is likely that further changes will be made in the next decision-making stages in the city government and city council.

The decisions of the Town Planning Board will reduce the chances of heavy construction in many places in the zoning areas. Detached house areas were expanded, markings enabling apartment buildings were removed.

Detached house areas and the marking enabling apartment buildings was removed from numerous areas, such as Järvenperä, Tollinrinte, Miilukorvi and Nepper. The board is now proposing to mark these areas as detached house areas. At the same time, the board significantly reduced the construction efficiency in this regard, a proposal that has already once been swirled in the city government.

Instead, the marking enabling apartment building and detached houses remained in Viiskorpe and Saarniraivo, where there are, for example, many detached houses built on the city’s rental plots.

On the other hand, there were no changes in Histo on the board. Myntinmäki, one of the most controversial sites in the formula, was reduced to denser areas.

Myntinmäki the situation is otherwise difficult for Espoo, as it is not in line with the provincial plan and the new provincial plan is delayed due to legal proceedings. In addition, the Center for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ELY) has been very critical of the construction of the area in accordance with current plans.

The city will likely have to detach the area from the plan and leave it to wait for the provincial plan. The same fate may exist in H then.

The master plan for the northern and central parts has been a very difficult political entity, and its problems have been exacerbated by the juxtaposition of pristine natural areas and the built city, as well as detached houses and apartment buildings.

The carpet in small houses transforms recreational and nature areas into a built environment, but heavy construction or dense supplementary construction has received a lot of resistance from low-rise residential areas.

The formula is due to be discussed by the city government in the coming weeks and the city council should decide on the matter at its last meeting in the summer.