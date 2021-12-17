Urban planning Konejätti Valmet plans to transfer operations to Tikkurila in Vantaa

The new building would initially accommodate 740 people, but the number of staff could later rise to more than 2,000.

Vantaa The city reserves land for Valmet in Tikkurila’s Jokiniemi for the construction of a new office building.

The company plans to transfer the Hakkila and Järvenpää operations in Vantaa to Tikkurila. The new office building would initially accommodate about 740 people, but the number of employees may increase.

Based on the company’s plans, it is possible to increase Valmet’s total number of employees in Vantaa to 2,100–2,200 in the future.

The Vantaa City Estate Board approved a design needs solution for Tikkurila’s Jokiniemi city land. The Tikkurila Welfare Center and the Vantaa Learning Campus are also being arranged in the same area.

Valmet has already signed a letter of intent with a private landowner for the construction and lease of a new facility.

If the letter of intent does not lead to construction, the company considers it important that it can build its own office building in the immediate vicinity of the design needs area.

The fate of the letter of intent will be decided by next summer.