Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Urban Planning | Kalasatama’s freezer will be closed due to an environmental risk

August 29, 2023
The operation of the freezer in the area of ​​Helsinki’s Kalasatama wholesale market will end due to environmental risks.

Kalasatama The operation of the freezer located at the wholesale market will end by the end of 2024, informs the city of Helsinki.

The freezer, completed in 1953, has reached the end of its useful life. Ammonia used as refrigerant in the freezer is also an environmental risk.

According to the city, repairing the freezer or building a new one has proven to be financially impossible.

Pakastamo currently has around 150 tenants whose leases will be terminated during the next year. The operation of the freezer has been run by Helsingin kaupunktilat oy.

The purpose of the city of Helsinki is to look at the future of the entire area more broadly: what kind of activities could be in the area and what activities should be maintained there.

