Urban planning Kalasatama rises to world fame: New York Times praises Helsinki’s “smart district”

In its story, the American magazine presents, among other things, Helsinki’s carbon neutrality goals and Kalasatama’s robot cars.

Helsinki praised by the American In an article in The New York Times.

The story highlights Helsinki’s carbon neutrality goals and smart city development, among other things.

Helsinki’s goal is to be carbon neutral in 2035.

The Kalasatama district and its services, smart city experiments and climate-friendly energy solutions are under special consideration. The story highlights, among other things, Kalasatama’s robotic cars, common areas, transport robots, shared electric cars and roof saunas.

In addition, the story introduces, among other things, the waste collection system used in Kalasatama, which allows waste to be sorted directly into tanks, from where it is transported via underground pipes to a waste collection station.

The New York Times also tells of Kalasatama’s group construction site Sump, where residents designed the apartment building themselves with a builder and consultant.

To the story Residents of Kalasatama and representatives of various companies have been interviewed.

Also, at the end of the story, the film director Mika Kaurismäki praises that Helsinki has developed into an international city and says that it moves there on an electric kickboard.