Urban Planning | Kaartin’s Lasaret quarter is finally being renovated, with school and daycare facilities to be added to the buildings

Among other things, offices, business premises, school and daycare facilities and an underground parking facility will be added to the historic buildings.

Helsinki The historic Kaartin Lasaret block in Kamppi will be renovated into offices, business premises and services. The Helsinki City Environment Board decided on the matter on Tuesday.

The buildings in the block bounded by Lönnrotinkatu, Kalevankatu, Abrahaminkatu and Hietalahdenkatu have been mostly empty for a long time.

Formula solution makes it possible to renew and supplement the underutilized block with high-quality architecture while respecting the historical and cityscape values ​​of the environment, the introductory text of the decision says.

The versatile use of the block brings new commercial and public services to the area and opens up the previously closed courtyard to the citizens.

In addition, the planning solution allows for new construction along Hietalahdenkatu, on the courtyard side of the former VTT laboratory building, and underground.

The buildings are assigned versatile business space: offices, school and daycare facilities, business space and grocery store underground. In addition, it is possible to build a parking facility on three levels in the underground facilities.

In a meeting was accepted Silja Borgarsdóttir Sandelinin (r) on proposal and Oso Kivekkä (green) supported the addition to the introductory text: “The design of the facade of a new building should take into account the styles of other old buildings in the area and try to fit the new building into its surroundings.”

Another deviation in the presentation text was also recorded from Kivekkä’s presentation and by Mia Haglund (left) supported: “A number of parking spaces equivalent to a new parking facility can be removed from the surface of the earth if their space can be better utilized to promote the comfort or functionality of the city in other uses.”

On the plot there are currently six buildings, the oldest of which were built in the 1820s and 30s by Carl Ludvig Engel according to the drawings of the superintendent's office.

On the plot there are currently six buildings, the oldest of which were built in the 1820s and 30s by Carl Ludvig Engel according to the drawings of the superintendent’s office.

Interior view of the building on the Abrahaminkatu side of the block.

The military hospital got a new main building in the 1880s on the opposite side of the block, when the red-bricked, so-called New Garrison Hospital was built. Engel’s buildings and the New Garrison Hospital are protected under the decree on the protection of state-owned buildings.

The low wooden houses, Eristyspaviljonki and Kuormastovaja located in the western corner of the block were built at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. They have not been protected and in the 1991 site plan, a construction area for a new building has been assigned to their place.

Former VTT’s laboratory building from 1943 represents the era when the block was used for research and teaching. The modernist building has four floors on the street side and two floors on the courtyard side.

After a long period of state ownership, Senaatti kinteistöt sold the site to a private real estate development company in 2020.

The wooden buildings on the west side of the block can be demolished to make way for new construction.

