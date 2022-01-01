Urban planning Jumbo’s parking area to be filled with residential buildings – Real estate investors are excited about Vantaa’s tram decision

New apartments may be built in the parking area of ​​the Jumbo shopping center.

Commercial center The Jumbo car park in the armpit of Lentoasemantie and Ring Road III is not eye-catching, but it is a direct treasure for its owners.

Managing director Jukka Vakula Valanto from Vantaa becomes poetic when he explains what could be done for the Jumbo and Flamingo land reserves.

“We have land that can be developed in which we can invest anything, housing, jobs and more. It is still too early to say what it would be. But it is clear that the alignment of the Vantaa tram is important for both the shopping center and the development of the area, ”Vakula comments.

Vantaa Valo was established a couple of years ago to manage the joint assets of the employment pension company Elo and Varma.

In Vantaa in the tram debate, the focus has recently been on costs and development projects in the eastern neighborhoods.

It has been overshadowed by the expectations and hopes of the various players in Aviapolis for the new rail connection.

Under the current direction, trams would run south from the airport along Aviabulevardi past Hotel Clarion and Aviapolis and continue along a new street line towards Ring Road III.

The tram line would cross the ring road through the new bridge and turn onto Väinö Tanner Road past Jumbo and Flamingo. From there, a light rail would burrow down the ring road to Tikkurilantie and towards Tikkurila.

This policy will better connect the Jumbo area to the airport and Tikkurila.

“Yes, there are buses passing by Jumbo, but it’s not the same thing as the rail connection,” Vakula says.

Vakula has previously worked as a developer of the Iso Omena shopping center in Espoo. In this work, he saw with his own eyes the significance of the metro investment for Matinkylä’s development.

“The expressway has exactly the same effects on the development of Vantaa as the metro used to be in Espoo. It must be understood that the permanence of rail traffic is its strength. The same importance of rail transport is, of course, reflected in the new shopping centers in Red and Tripla. ”

Property owners will also have to take seriously the effects of climate change in all their activities. The role of a typical car market does not disappear from Jumbo, as people like to make big weekend purchases with the car. Therefore, parking arrangements need to work.

“But public transport and other green things have to be taken seriously,” Vakula says.

Aviapolis The property owners have close connections to each other, and Vakula knows that others are also following the design of the Vantaa tramway with interest.

One key landowner in the airport area is Avia Real Estate (formerly LAK Real Estate). The owners of the real estate development company are the airport company Finavia and the real estate developers Pontos Group and Nrep.

Managing director Ilkka Pitkänen outlines with rapidly changing images what kind of construction could be located along Aviabulevard and near Tikkurilantie.

Construction of new apartment buildings on the west side of the southern entrance to Aviapolis train station is expected to begin early next year.

Vantaa has zoned nearly 45,000 square feet of new building rights around the southern entrance. A total of about a thousand people are promised housing.

Avia Square is outlined as the center of the block on the side of the station. In the vicinity of the square there are 16-storey and 15-storey residential towers with a total of about 310 apartments.

Small apartments have been outlined in these tower blocks, while slightly lower-rise apartment buildings and larger apartments are rising north of Avia Square. Apartments for about 600 inhabitants are coming to the apartment buildings on the north side.

Next The land of Avia Real Estate could be zoned south of Tikkurilantie, then again along Aviabulevardi and so on in several stages until construction extends to the easternmost corner of the company’s land near the Airport Roads.

All in all, Avia Real Estate aims to zoning approximately 400,000 square meters of apartments and offices in the area.

“We have not yet locked in how many stages the area would be zoned for. The idea is that construction would be synchronized according to how the market is pulling, ”says Pitkänen.

Your time span for all this to happen could be at least 15 years.

But Like Vakula, Pitkänen’s gaze is on the Vantaa tramway. A tram running on Aviabulevardi would better connect the company’s land areas to the operations of the international airport.

“The tram decision is absolutely central to our future projects,” says Pitkänen.

The Vantaa Council is due to decide on a 19-kilometer rail link in 2023.

In the Council however, the project arouses a strong cross-pull. Basic Finns, middle groups and some of the Coalition’s delegates have even opposed the planning of the tramway.

The tram would run from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport via Aviapolis to Tikkurila, and from there via Hakunila and Länsimäki to Helsinki’s Mellunmäki metro station.

The construction costs of the Vantaa tram are estimated at EUR 393 million, of which EUR 267 million would remain to be paid by the City of Vantaa. During more detailed planning, the city will calculate how much of the investment costs could be covered by land use fees and land sales.

