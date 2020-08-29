Urban planning In addition to the Design Museum in South Harbor, the consultants are proposing several separate buildings

Helsinki has commissioned a study from three consulting companies on the possibilities of land use in the South Harbor. The seaside zone, which extends from the magazine beach to the Olympic Terminal, has a place for a museum of architecture and design, among other things.

LOCI Landscape Architects and JKMM Architects statement “Landscape Reservation and Principle Plan of the South Harbor Bay” presents the land use possibilities of the area from the perspective of the landscape and activities.

Ramboll Finland’s preliminary “technical space reservation and implementation method principle plan“The purpose has been to study and produce preliminary information on municipal technology solutions, space reservations and costs as a basis for town planning and further planning.

In more detail, Ramboll’s work has examined the solutions of the planning area’s streets, waterfront areas, water supply, technical maintenance networks, and beach and quay structures and deck and cover solutions.

The consulting work extends to the west and east shores of Eteläsatama, Eteläranta and Katajanokka. The focus here is on the western part, the zone from Magazine Beach to the Olympic Terminal.

LOCI: n and JKMM ‘s joint study presents two different options for land use and construction solutions. In the first option, the new properties would be built on deck, and truck traffic at the port would be diverted under it. The seafront would remain free above the deck for light traffic.

Under the second option, the new buildings would remain at street level. The Museum of Architecture and Design would be built at the northern end of the area. In addition, several separate buildings would rise on the strip delimited by the Eteläsatama water area, Eteläranta and Laivasillankatu.

The port’s car and truck traffic would also be diverted “as close as possible” on land – as the study states – from the South Harbor water basin. In this case, a unified area between Laivasillankatu and the port area that remains on the shore will be vacated for construction.

The shoreline, ie the walking and cycling route, would also be closer to the shoreline than it is today. It is also possible to raise the level of the port field higher, the study states.

Statement clearly takes the position of the latter, street level construction. Its advantages are the simultaneous, uninterrupted functionality of the port and the construction, as well as the landscape values. Construction on and over the deck is found to be technically very difficult and expensive.

In both options, the Olympic Terminal will remain in its current location. This was also reached in the Port of Helsinki’s own report on the future of the Port of Helsinki. HS reported in July.

If the “coverless” option is ultimately chosen, the construction of new properties at the same time as the port operations will be facilitated: “The new construction will be located outside the port area and will not be tied to the port operations or deck structure. The alternative is more appropriate from the point of view of both port operations and commercial construction, ”the report says.

“The construction area is uniform and freely massable. The operation of the port does not keep pace with construction, which allows the concept to be developed independently without challenging contract structures and the area to be divided into properties and plots as needed. ”

This means that controlling the port’s truck traffic and other transport logistics during construction at the same time as “pouring” a massive deck structure is many times more difficult than if separate properties are built piece by piece one at a time.

One One of the boundary conditions set by the Helsinki Urban Environment Action for land use and construction planning was that the landscape values ​​would be polluted as little as possible.

The coastal areas of Eteläsatama are one of the most important historical coastal areas in Helsinki and in Finland as a whole, and they are part of the maritime national landscape. LOCI Landscape Architects and JKMM Architects state that by constructing this delicate landscape no matter how and whatever, the mass change will decisively change the character of the area.

In the vicinity of the planning area, there are numerous attractions from the Presidential Palace through Helsinki City Hall and the Market Square to Tähtitorninvuori Park, which serves as a lookout point. From its top there are extensive views of the South Harbor Bay, the Market Square, Katajanokka and the open sea.

Tähtitorninvuori Park has an unobstructed view of three large churches: the Cathedral, Uspenski Cathedral and Suomenlinna Church. These prospects do not remain the same, whatever the construction solutions.

In this respect, too, consulting firms end up in favor of many separate properties to be built at street level. The deck structure would look like a massive and lifeless giant from the Market Square, for example, while there is air between the separate buildings for a look to wander.

The consultants note that the weakness of the concept they favor is that it does not build a connection to the beach. In relation to the shoreline, human activities lag behind port activities.

On the Laivasillankatu side, however, the urban connection becomes natural, LOCI and JKMM state: the deck structure would make the currently open Laivasillankatu gorgeous. Instead, retail premises located in separate properties can be arranged to open up to street space, which supports the goals of Helsinki’s downtown construction.

And then that money: the deck solution would bring about a new total floor area of ​​approximately 40,500 square feet, according to the study. However, according to the consultants, about 16,000 square meters of it is difficult to use. Approximately 1,000 to 1,500 square meters of floor space must be reserved for the premises of the passenger terminal at the Olympic Pier.

“Construction is likely to remain economically unprofitable under the option, even if the masses are implemented on decks, even in large layers. The construction is technically very challenging and the cost of the deck will be unreasonably high in relation to the new floor area to be achieved, ”the study says.

On the street level of several new properties as a whole, there would be less floor space, about 30,500 square meters. However, according to consultants, it would be more widely available – and would obviously be better traded.

One of the uncertainties in the construction of the area is the soil. Most of the area is miscellaneous landfill built for the use of the port. Filling has taken place in several stages: some of the fillings have already been made in the 19th century and the most recent in the 1950s. The thickness of the fillings and the clay and friction soil layers below them varies.

“There is little sample survey data on the quality of the landfill. It is estimated that the backfill is a variable friction ground backfill with boulders and construction waste, among other things. The filling is also estimated to contain pollution, ”says Ramboll Finland’s report.

The price of the deck option has been reduced by Ramboll by approximately EUR 160 million, while the cost of construction at street level would be approximately EUR 70 million.