Urban Planning | Homes for hundreds of Helsinki residents coming to Oulunkyläntie – Street considered too wide slows down decision-making

On Tuesday, the City Environment Board decided to return the plan because the street area is to be narrowed.

Oulunkyläntien new planned construction is still being requested again. The reason is the street planned for the proposed plan change, which politicians think is too wide.

The new planning solution aims to compact Oulunkyläntie’s street side. A school and homes for more than 200 residents are planned for the surrounding area.

The Helsinki City Environment Board discussed the plan change at Tuesday’s meeting, and ended up returning it to preparation, as the street according to the plan was found to be too wide.

In the new plan, Oulunkyläntie would be 29.5 meters at its widest, when light traffic lanes are included. A four-meter-wide planting lane has been planned between the barely four-meter-wide driving lanes.

Branch manager of the urban environment Ville Lehmuskoski describes this bandwidth as greater than normal.

Traffic condition if it decreases, it could be possible to increase the space for buildings, i.e. for living, commented Lehmuskoski by email.

“Now we are looking for a city that is a bit more urban, where the main railway and the Raide-Joker trolley line cross, and in terms of transport connections, the conditions for developing a denser city are excellent,” says Lehmuskoski.

The board voted on the return proposal. The votes were split evenly 6-6, with the left, the greens and the sdp voting in favor of the restoration and the rkp, fundamental Finns and the coalition voting in favor of accepting the formula.

The vote was decided by the chairman of the board Anni Sinnemäki (green) sound.

New the plan applies to the branch of Oulunkyläntie between Oulunkylä station and the small house area of ​​Koskela. The Oulunkyläntie area is classified as a value environment.

Additional construction and a new school are planned along Oulunkyläntie. The school with approximately 500 students is scheduled to be completed in 2029.