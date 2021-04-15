Urban planning Helsinki’s high-speed rail plan threatens to roll in nearby forest in South The Hague – Residents mourn for rocks, forest and infants

The Riistavuori activists in The Hague are preparing an alternative to the city’s construction plans. The chairmen of the four largest groups in the city council find the Active Plan interesting.

The Hague There is a small hut on the edge of the Riistavuori forest. When its door is opened, a group of toddlers in overalls can be seen in the twilight around the fireplace.

They are a kindergarten in The Hague Forest Group that is currently having a snack.

“The forest is our operating environment. We don’t spend time in the yard, but build huts in the woods, for example, ”says the group’s teacher Tiiu Himanen, 26.

“And let’s play Group Grave!” shouting at someone.

Himanen and his colleagues sitting in the hut Roope Lundell, 32, and Svetlana Shelpanova, 38, are worried about what many others in The Hague are at the moment: housing is planned to be built on Game Hill, and the future of the forest is at stake.

Let’s go in time a few hours back.

A number of Riistavuori activists from The Hague struggle in their outdoor clothing in the rocky forest above. The topics of the speeches jump from Helsinki ‘s population goals to the biodiversity hypothesis, when Lauri Nordberg, 81, Riga Vilkko, 38, Tapani Launis, 78, Tuomo Kotimäki, 71, and Sanni Seppo, 61, are trying to explain what is wrong with the city’s Riistavuori plans – and what should be done instead.

In short, Helsinki’s plans are to plan a boulevard city along the light rail line along Vihdintie. The construction of the Vihdintie light rail line has already been approved by the city council in January this year as part of the Western Helsinki Tramway Master Plan.

However, town planning in the area is only just beginning: there are plans for the Riistavuori area to have homes for 2,500 residents. The whole forest is not to be built in full, but most of the construction would come along Vihdintie.

In the city’s current plans, the cliffs of Riistavuori would be preserved.­

More broadly, it is a matter of urban consolidation, which is now happening everywhere. The current master plan guides the consolidation of the existing urban structure, and from 2023 onwards, up to 8,000 apartments a year are desired in Helsinki. That’s 1,000 more than now.

The Hague activists are shaking their heads at the plans. Nordberg is a retired environmental lawyer and a former member of the Town Planning Board. Launis has also worked for the Urban Planning Agency.

“In its plans, the city is set in motion by oversized resident targets. It’s absurd, ”says Launis.

Nordberg, for its part, points out that Riistavuori was zoned as a park in the early 1950s, when the construction of apartment buildings in the area began.

“This is a very important nearby forest for the residents of the area, which is also used by kindergarten children, schoolchildren and scouts,” he says.

Lauri Nordberg is an active Riistavuori and retired environmental lawyer.­

An address opposed to the construction of the game mountain has signed more than 1,600 people.

In the game mountain it quickly becomes clear that we are now in the middle of a densely populated area. New apartment buildings are still being built around the forest, and the rumbling and rumbling of construction machinery almost masks the delicate chirping of birds.

As you walk the jogging path in the middle of the area, you will realize how narrow and small the area is. On one side, the traffic on Vihdintie is buzzing, and on the other side, you can see the apartment buildings rising behind the trees.

But we are still in the woods. Here you can sit on a rock and watch the ant travel with moss humps.

Along the path walks a resident of South The Hague Riitta Laukama, 74. When asked about his opinion on the construction of Riistavuori, the answer comes quickly.

“Not by any means. This forest must not be ruined. Riistavuori is a borehole of the Corona era. It is precisely such nearby recreation areas that are needed now. ”

The same lines are Hannele Koskinen, 63, who has come into the woods with his grandchildren Elias, 4, with.

“I understand you have to build. But I’m already grieving it if these rocks are blown up. Too many houses have been drawn in the area. ”

Hannele and Elias Koskinen went outside on Tuesday 13 April in the Riistavuori forest.­

Tool lining active Sanni Seppo is in the snakes for the city. He will give a fire speech for the preservation of biodiversity.

“There is a lot of talk about biodiversity and its conservation, but the reality is this. Nearby forests are cut down and then the municipality is taken to kindergarten yards, because research shows that contact with nature is good for health, ”says Seppo.

“The city is doing a great engaging job with our residents, but what does that really mean? We are heard but not listened to. How an alarming message should policymakers hear about the destruction of biodiversity so that it is really taken into account in decisions? It is not enough to record this in the strategy and objectives. ”

Sanni Seppo (left), Tuomo Kotimäki and Riga Vilkko in the forest of Riistavuori. The tree has a flying squirrel bowl.­

Nordberg says that the residents’ association Pro Haaga’s Riistavuori group has prepared an alternative to the city’s plans. Nordberg and Launis present it.

“This is a compromise proposal. The idea of ​​a boulevard will be built in the area and the idea of ​​a boulevard will be preserved, but since the construction will only be shown along Vihdintie, as much forest as possible will be saved. ”

Riga Vilkko says that he considers the idea of ​​building along the Vihdintie in a woodless zone to be acceptable.

“Houses would block traffic noise, which would be a really good thing.”

The people of The Hague have posted messages on the electric poles in Riistavuori prohibiting the destruction of the forest.­

Let’s get back barbecue house. Living in Lassila Sini Häkkinen, 32, has come to pick up her daughter Lily from kindergarten to home. Häkkinen says that he wanted a place for Lili specifically from the forest group.

“It is unique in Helsinki to have such forests in the middle of the city. The kindergarten’s forest group has been a great thing. ”

Häkkinen does not have a strong view of Riistavuori’s construction plans, as he says that he is not very familiar with them.

“But that’s why Helsinki is a nice city to get to the nearby forest here. If not, then what are you doing here? ”

The largest groups in the City Council have a positive attitude towards the opening of the Riistavuori-Actives debate

HS asked the four largest groups of the Helsinki City Council for their opinion on the Riistavuori construction plans and the alternative prepared by the Active in the area.

Daniel Sazonov (Kok): “Now is the time to have a debate”

“I positively welcome this debate. Now is just the time to do it, while zoning in the area is underway. ”

“In general, city boulevards are an important part of the new master plan. We have been critical of some of the boulevards, but the Vihdintie city boulevard is perhaps the most meaningful of them all. At the same time, we need to think carefully about how far forest construction will spread so that as much nature as possible can be preserved. ”

Daniel Sazonov.­

“I think the Active option has approached the matter with the right idea, and there is no categorical opposition to building along Vihdintie. It is good that there are many different options in the debate. ”

Reetta Vanhanen (green): “A larger part of the park should be preserved than is shown”

“When the Vihdintie sketch frame was approved by the Urban Environment Board in 2019, the Green Anni Sinnemäki counter-proposal, the aim of which is to preserve a larger part of Riistavuori Park without jeopardizing the amount of building rights and the attractiveness and desirability of the area. ”

“This alignment guides further planning. According to the Greens, a larger part of the park should be preserved than is now the case. ”

Reetta Vanhanen.­

“It’s really valuable that residents have made such an alternative plan. It would be desirable for the urban environment industry to have a discussion with residents about future plans. ”

Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd): “We want a vibrant and diverse city boulevard in Vihdintie”

“We have always considered it important to consult residents in the demars. In the drafting phase, we have hoped that the widest possible conservation of the Riistavuori forest will be taken into account. ”

Eveliina Heinäluoma.­

“Vihdintie is developing into a boulevard city, ie an urban environment. The hope is that the area will become vibrant and diverse: that there will be cafes, restaurants and shops and not just apartments. According to officials, in order to receive services in the area, it is essential that there is more than one row of houses. ”

Veronika Honkasalo (left): “We have hoped that construction will be emphasized along Vihdintie”

“When the master plan for Western Helsinki trams was approved by the council, a member of our group Mia Haglund wanted to make a wish in which construction would have been urged to emphasize along Vihdintie. The President-in-Office of the Council did not accept the impetus, but we think so. [Puheenjohtaja perusteli valtuustossa linjaustaan sillä, ettei alueen rakentaminen ole osa Länsi-Helsingin raitioteiden yleissuunnitelmaa.]”

“It is important that the area also becomes comfortable for new residents. But we think it must be possible to achieve it without two rows of blocks. ”

“The residents’ plan is an interesting option and an opening for discussion. It should be taken into account in the further planning of housing construction, because the planned scope of construction in Riistavuorenpuisto must be reduced. ”