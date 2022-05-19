Urban planning Helsinki’s grand plans for Hernesaari failed – according to the law, the formula was illegal

The Supreme Administrative Court held that better attention should have been paid to the transport arrangements on Hernesaari.

Helsinki plans to build Hernesaari were overturned by the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) on Thursday.

The Helsinki Administrative Court annulled the town plan for Hernesaari last spring. The Helsinki City Government appealed against the decision, and the matter continued in the Supreme Administrative Court.

Now the Supreme Court rejected the city’s appeal and upheld the decision of the administrative court.

Legal considered that the decision made by the Helsinki City Council in 2020 to approve the town plan for Hernesaari was illegal. According to the Supreme Administrative Court, the studies on the traffic effects of the formula were subject to significant uncertainties.

Based on the studies prepared, it was possible that the plan solution would increase the volume of car traffic. This, in turn, would significantly impair the flow of car traffic outside the formula area.

Although car traffic formed only a part of the traffic generated by the formula, its share was significant according to the surveys, the Supreme Administrative Court stated.

The emphasis on tram-based public transport and walking and cycling connections in the draft solution thus did not remove the obligation to provide operational connections for road transport.

Car traffic to and from the formula area passed through one street and a few intersections.

According to the Supreme Administrative Court, the zoning solution and the underlying studies and impact assessments should have paid special attention to the organization of traffic entering and leaving the zoning area and the effects of increased traffic outside the zoning area.

Plan concerned Hernesaari in the southern coastal area of ​​Helsinki’s city center and the surrounding water and park areas.

The formula enabled approximately 316,000 square meters of residential construction in Hernesaari and approximately 139,000 square meters of other construction.

Helsinki targeted 7,600 new residents and about 3,000 jobs in the area. In addition, a layout solution is possible for the location of cruise and marina ports and the snow reception area.

Helsinki the city announced on Thursday that it intends to continue planning the area on the basis of a legally binding master plan, despite the rejection of the town plan.

“We are trying to find a town-planning solution that meets the city’s goals, which also takes legal evaluation,” said Helsinki’s Land Use Director. Rikhard Manninen according to the bulletin.

“Of course, it is unfortunate that the construction of the Hernesaari area is being delayed.”

Helsinki has already done pre-construction work in Hernesaari, such as earthworks. It has also rehabilitated the soil and demolished old buildings.

Hernesaari is one of Helsinki’s largest regional construction projects and significant for the city’s housing production. Now the construction of the area may be delayed by several years.