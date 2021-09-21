Urban planning Helsinki’s goal: the market will determine the price of parking – The monthly fee for resident parking can rise to 90 euros

Helsinki strives for the price of parking to be determined by the law of supply and demand.

Helsinki the city is seeking a new market-driven line for parking. The line is reflected in a recent parking policy in the draft.

The target would mean that the price of parking would be determined by supply and demand. In the most congested areas, such as the city center, the price of resident parking could rise to as much as € 90 per month and the price of corporate parking signs to € 93 per month by 2029.

The price of parking would depend on how busy the places would be: the higher the occupancy rate, the more expensive the place.

Today, a resident parking ticket in the city center costs 30 euros per month.

The aim would be for the parking spaces to be in just the right amount of use. The occupancy rate must not be too low, as it is an inefficient use of urban space. On the other hand, a very high occupancy rate means that you have to look for a parking space for an unnecessarily long time.

The aim is therefore both to use the parking spaces more efficiently and to find the parking space easier.

To implement more market-based parking, a few different models are presented that would require some kind of monitoring of the utilization rate of parking spaces.

In any case, the city’s goal would be to move to up-to-date utilization by 2026, when daily and hourly pricing would also be possible. This model would even allow for street-specific pricing.

However, the intention is not to change prices in real time, but initially, for example, once a month, so that the price of parking is predictable.

Resident and business parking should then be part of mobile applications.

Other street parking prices will be raised by a maximum of 10% per year.

The principle is that the price of other paid street parking will be increased if the occupancy rates are high and there are fewer car parks with resident and business parking signs.

Switching to market-based street parking may mean dividing existing zones into several.

If the zones were not changed, the hourly rate of four euros for parking could rise to 7.1 euros in the current number one zone. The price is lower if there is less demand.

In the longer term, the time limits and fees for parking will be extended to all of Helsinki. The aim is, among other things, to make the use of street space more efficient.

On the streets in any case, parking spaces are declining due to urban development and street space reorganization as more space is cleared for walking, cycling and public transport.

For this reason, Helsinki is also looking at increasing the attractiveness of private parking facilities for car parks.

Citizens have the opportunity to express their views on the draft parking policy In the Kerrokantasi online service for the next two months, until 21 November.

The city’s parking policy is likely to be finally decided by politicians in early 2022.