Urban Planning | Helsinki’s boulevard plans divide motorists’ opinions in Käpylä: “Absolutely sick and stupid”

Helsinki is planning to turn part of Tuusulanväylä into a road around which a block-like city would form. The plans were received in conflicting moods at the gas station.

“Absolutely not, if we destroy the forest and blow up the rock. It doesn’t make any sense. Why not build houses in the fields next to Jumbo, when there is already space and services there?” says Käpylä to Shell, stopped at the intersection of Pohjolankatu Timo Snellman.

He says he has lived in the area all his life.

“Absolutely sick and stupid. All the green areas will be cleared from here, and a green wall will be built in the center. It will not be distributed.”

Helsinki city published by on Monday morning, a more detailed sketch of the framework of the area called Mäkelänkatu’s boulevard city, which shows one of the decade’s biggest changes in the cityscape.

According to the plans, the Tuusulanväylä highway would be turned into a street from Pakila to the intersection of Pohjolankatu.

The motorway and noise barriers would change into a block-like city in the next decade. According to the plan, the construction would bring about 15,000–17,000 new residents and up to 7,000 new jobs to the area, according to the city’s estimate.

As a result, the area also needs two or three new schools and five or six new kindergarten buildings.

There would also be a new express tram in the area, which would connect to the main line in Käpylä and express tram number 15, which has just started operating in Maunula.

Pekka Nurmi and Matti Savolainen often see each other at the gas station. Nurmi was not happy about future plans if the construction is too dense.

At the gas station inside, they are having coffee as is their almost daily habit Pekka Nurmi and Matti Savolainen.

Nurmi clearly knows the future plans well, and is not happy about them.

“I don’t want to completely knock them out, but if I could vote, I would vote ‘no’. Yes, these are extremely difficult and annoying things.”

He fears that the new residential area will be built into an overly crowded and swampy “human ghetto”. Then the life of Käpylä, which has a reputation for being a quiet area of ​​small houses, could be in danger.

The number of people does not hinder Nurme in itself, but there should be space. Then people will be satisfied.

Nurmi and Savolainen have lived nearby for decades and drive their cars every day.

“Traffic also slows down and becomes boring. It’s harder to get to the airport and shopping centers,” Nurmi laments.

Vision picture of the new Mäkelänkatu in the north direction.

In the new there are also positives in the plan. Stopped to refuel Heikki Tuovinen I think the plans suddenly sound good.

“It’s pretty rough along the road now. It would be nice to have a more urban landscape.”

In particular, Tuovinen praises the plan to extend the tramway to the north and connect it to Käpylä station. In his opinion, it would make it easier for people to move around.

Tuovinen drives in the area a couple of times a month, when he visits his parents in Pakila.