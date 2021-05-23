Urban planning Helsinki wants to make the Jollas manor area a “local food and garden tourist destination”

The tenant of the manor said that he would cease operations in the spring.

Helsinki plans to renovate the Jollas manor area. The city’s goal is to make the area a tourist destination with themes of gardens and local food.

The Jollas manor area is located in East Jollas, which is part of Laajasalo. The manor area dates back to the 19th century.

Now the city wants to make the manor area “an even more attractive recreational destination”. In the future, the place is intended to serve local residents more actively and also attract more outside visitors.

In practice plans include converting the current block of public buildings into a predominantly park area.

According to plans, an additional 750 square meters of the area would be built. The new buildings would include commercial and office space, as well as an extension to the beachfront sauna.

According to the city, the buildings could in the future include, for example, restaurant, café and accommodation functions, as well as banquet, event and shop premises or other functions supporting tourism. According to the city, the new layout solution enables communal farming, such as partner agriculture, in the manor area.

Plans require a change in the town plan. The Helsinki City Environmental Board will discuss the matter at its meeting on Tuesday.

The presentation outlines that all new construction in the manor area must be suitable for the culturally and historically valuable manor environment in terms of scale and building style.

There are several protected buildings in the area. The proposed plan requires that the park area of ​​the manor be managed in such a way that the cultural-historical and landscape values ​​of the area and the buildings, as well as the natural values, are preserved. For example, the beach zone must be considered wooded due to bats.

The main form of movement in the formula area would be pedestrian. Cycling would be largely allowed, but efforts would be made to calm the central part of the park for pedestrians.

City owns Jollas Manor and the surrounding land. From the beginning of 2020, the manor was a tenant Antti Tuomolan owned by Jollasen kartano oy. However, Tuomola said in April to cease operations at the manor.

Meetings, parties and sauna evenings were organized at the manor.