Urban planning Helsinki wants to make Jollas Manor an attractive recreation area where meadow flowers and bats thrive in addition to people

The city is now looking for an entrepreneur in the area. The previous entrepreneur Antti Tuomola, who opened the manor area to the public, unexpectedly announced that he would cease operations at the beginning of April.

Helsinki the city is now looking for a new entrepreneur for the Jollas manor in Laajasalo. At the same time, a town plan change is underway in the area, the purpose of which is to develop the area into a new local food and garden tourism destination. Helsinki owns the lands and buildings of the historic manor area.

Jollas Manor has made headlines several times over the past year. The latest turning point in the story of the manor is the entrepreneur who blew life into the manor Antti Tuomolan the decision to cease running the business.

The closing decision, which received a lot of attention, culminated in Tuomola by to the fact that the city refused to negotiate with him a sufficiently long extension of the lease. According to Tuomola, this made the investment impossible.

Read more: The host, who has spectacularly taken over Jolla Manor, closes the place suddenly – moves out of Helsinki and takes the stove with him.

City Farm Manager Sari Hildén is in turn said, the city did not intend to terminate Tuomola ‘s lease, which was for an indefinite period.

Antti Tuomola managed to be the owner of Jollas Manor for just over a year. During that time, for example, he rented a public sauna and meeting rooms and organized various events in the courtyard of the manor area.­

Sure is at least that Helsinki’s wishes are to develop the area in the direction indicated by Tuomola.

“When the manor was last rented, a two-stage competition was held for renting, in which activities suitable for the area were sought. Selected operator [Tuomola] with the development of the area was reviewed on the basis of his business plan together with the city business pilot and the planner. Therefore, the new plan solution follows the business plan that was in line with the activities of the entrepreneur operating in the area, ”says Hildén.

The report on the town plan change dated February of this year states that “the aim is to transform the current block of public buildings mainly into a park area, to enable business suitable for the area and supporting recreational use, and to update the protection markings of the zoning area buildings”.

356 square meter mansion has already been leased, and the city, in its rental notice, is seeking offers from “those who are as open as possible to the public”.

The change in the town plan aims to create an even more attractive recreation site in the Jollas manor area, which will serve local residents and also attract outsiders to the site. The 5.6-hectare seaside zoning area has six buildings, and the zoning change will allow for small-scale additional construction in the western part of the site.

To the old and new buildings may include, for example, restaurant, café and accommodation functions, as well as banquet, event and shop premises or other activities supporting tourism. The layout solution also enables communal farming, such as partner agriculture, in the manor area.

In the vicinity of the main building, the plan change has allocated places for five garden houses, which are intended as tourist accommodation for rent to support the tourism activities of the manor area. The garden huts are meant to be so-called off-grid, ie small one-room ecological huts that are disconnected from the grid, so that they do not require large earthworks or connection to the utility network.

All new construction must be suitable for the manor environment, which is culturally historically and scenically valuable in terms of scale and building style. For example, the facades of new buildings must be wood-clad or bricked on site and have a gabled roof.

The old park composition of the manor park is also planned to be restored so that the plantations favor natural plants and perennials that increase the diversity of the meadows. The beach zone must be considered wooded due to bats.

Hildén assures that with the change in the town plan, the new entrepreneur can start to develop activities in the area without fear of the city being unexpectedly terminated by the city.

“I was amazed at the previous entrepreneur’s solution after he had been involved in these formula discussions and I understand that the future formula will support exactly the kind of activity he had presented to us in the business plan.”

Jollaksen the manor is a historically and historically significant 16th-century historic residence and a 19th-century historic manor milieu. The manor environment has retained its characteristics and spatial structure well, although some features such as the landscaped garden have deteriorated in the absence of care.

The main buildings of the manor, completed in 1919 and protected by a town plan, a stone warehouse, a barn currently serving as a pick-up pizzeria, a gardener’s apartment and a sauna have survived. The manor milieu also includes a building called Jollebo along Matosaarentie, which is located slightly away from the actual courtyard of the manor.

The courtyard of the manor has preserved a tree-lined tree, valuable vegetation of the garden and open meadows.

The town plan change will be reviewed by politicians on the Urban Environment Board this year, and will be finally approved by the city council.