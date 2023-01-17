Urban Planning | Helsinki politicians do not want an ice rink on top of the Matokallio nature area

The plan to build the ice rink failed in the board, but the decision is not yet final.

Helsinki politicians do not want an ice rink in the disputed Matokallio area in Myllypuro.

The culture and leisure committee decided at its meeting on Tuesday after the vote that the location proposed for the hall is not good from the point of view of nature or residents.

The decision was made with 7-6 votes. Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) the representatives of the Left Alliance, the Greens, Basic Finns and the center stood behind the counter-proposal. The Coalition, Sdp and Liike now voted in favor of the basic motion.

This still doesn’t settle the matter. Next, the ice sports center planned for Myllypuro will be dealt with by the city government.

Tuesday the approved counter-proposal states that there would indeed be a national need for a speed skating rink and that it would be worthwhile to look for other possible locations in Helsinki. This could be, for example, the Vuosaari sports park.

A 16,000-square-meter hall has been proposed on top of Matokallio in Myllypuro, which, in addition to a space suitable for speed skating, would have two ice hockey rinks with stands. If the hall were to be realized on Matokallio, it would dislodge a large part of the forest and also the rock itself.

