Urban planning Helsinki is planning such a big change in Kontula that the area would no longer be known as before – The success of the plan crystallizes the challenges of Helsinki’s growth dreams

Eastern Helsinki Kontula, one of Finland’s best-known suburbs, may revolutionize in the future as a result of additional construction.

At the same time, Kontula is an example of what kind of supplementary construction Helsinki’s new master plan enables and what kind of residential construction goals there are in the capital. Among the first areas, planning principles have been created for Kontula, which concretely tell about the number of future additional construction and new residents.

The center of Kontula photographed from the air. The low-rise building is the Kontula shopping center.­

The planning principles were approved by the Urban Environment Board on Tuesday, September 22nd. If the plans materialize, Kontula may have twice the number of apartments and residents in 2050 compared to the current situation.

Kontula is today a district of about 14,000 inhabitants. Nearly 90 percent of the residents live in the planning area for supplementary construction.

The goal is that in the coming decades, the population in the planning area would increase to as much as 25,000. There could be 1,250,000 storey squares, including commercial and office construction, compared to the current 615,000.

“A lot depends in the future on how housing companies get involved in supplementary construction projects,” says the head of the Helsinki regional planning’s eastern regional unit. Anri Linden.

The compaction is to be carried out, for example, along the future Raide-Jokeri 2 and on the plots, which currently house the houses of both private housing companies and Hekka, ie the City of Helsinki Apartments Ltd.

However, without the consent of the housing companies, the compaction plans will remain a torso, according to Linden.

“Until now, the city has acted in such a way that even housing companies located on the city’s leased plots are not forced into supplementary construction projects. We negotiate with housing companies and offer housing companies located on owned plots the opportunity to pay for future pipe repairs, for example, by selling the plot land. ”

In the media featured The renovation of the shopping center is part of Kontula’s major change.

The Kontula shopping center currently has about 20,000 square meters of retail space and 7,000 square meters of city service facilities, including a library. All of Kontula’s services are concentrated in the shopping center area.­

An architectural competition was organized for the renovation of the area of ​​Finland’s largest uncovered shopping center, which was opened in 1967 and was won at the beginning of September by Opus Architects with a proposal called Hiking. It serves as a starting point for further planning.

The mall currently has approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space and 7,000 square feet of city service facilities, including a library, youth center, indoor swimming pool and health center. There are no apartments.

The main part of Opus’ plan is apartments. There are 62,000 square meters of floor space, while there are fewer business premises and service spaces in the city than in the current situation: less than 20,000 business premises and 6,500 square meters of service premises.

Renovation of the shopping center will start in the mid-2020s at the earliest. The idea of ​​the winning proposal is to demolish the whole old shopping center and build new wooden-framed buildings in its place. Ideas can be utilized in town planning either in full or in part.

The Vaellus proposal, which won an architectural competition for the Kontula shopping center area, has three times the number of apartments compared to commercial premises.­

HS asked In Kontula, residents’ opinions about the renovation of the shopping center and wider plans for additional construction.

The renovation of the shopping center received strong support, but none of the interviewees was aware of the extent of other supplementary construction.

“The most important thing in renovating the mall is to reduce the number of beer cups,” says the person standing next to the Kontula metro station. Raija, 74. He does not want to tell his last name.

Raija, 74, says that Kontula has become insecure in recent years.­

“In addition, drug users should get out and guards at the subway station day and night. I have lived in Kontula 20 years, and five years ago he began to go for such a huumetouhuksi. I’m not even afraid to move here anymore. ”

Agrees Riitta Auvinen, 71.

“There is nothing here in the mall but a cup, a cup, a cup. And drunks. It infuriates. ”

Auvinen is not in favor of compaction.

“There should be more green spaces here, not less. People would feel better. ”

Pasi Klemetti, 58, who had lived in Kontula for more than 30 years, was not aware of Kontula’s extension plans. “Nature should be saved as it softens the area.”­

Ari Toivonen, 44, responds with a burst of power words when asked about his views on the renovation of the mall and the completion of Kontula.

“Blasting the mall and the whole place is suitable for me, and there is no need to build a new one in its place. Attempts have been made to pull me by the subway station many times since morning. Just on the way I walked here from Kiviko, I was asked three times if I was selling piri. ”

Ari Toivonen will not miss Kontula’s old shopping center and its atmosphere.­

As Toivonen speaks, a police car curves in the shopping center yard. The clock is not even eleven in the morning. Hope to start laughing.

“And what! That’s where they come from. ”

Police are talking to a crowd of confused men. One of the men begins to empty his pockets. Senior Constable Veli-Matti Vehmas says the mall is under police surveillance.

“There’s disorderly behavior, violence and drugs here,” he says.

“We’re going here for a round of surveillance, something happened or not. But unfortunately often something happens here. ”

Senior constable Veli-Matti Vehmas from the Helsinki police says that the Kontula shopping center has been familiar for 20 years. According to him, there is often disruptive behavior in the area that the police have to address.­

A police car walks past Jussi Virkkunen, 41, son sitting in wagons Ilpon with. Virkkusen, who lives in a terraced house on Tanhuantie, has a clear view of Kontula’s extension construction.

“It’s a really good thing. This area screams for middle-class landowners as landowners balance a differentiating city. There are deep problems in this area. ”

According to Jussi Virkkunen, who lives in Kontula’s Tanhuantie, considerable additional construction needs to be done in Kontula, as he says there are deep problems in the area. In the wagons, the son Ilpo.­

Kontulan the mall is certainly more than just beer cups. And most of all: Kontula is more than just a mall. Residents often praise the greenery and closeness to nature of the area in particular.

Kontula’s building stock is mainly from the 1960s and 1970s. The area is characterized by handsome, spacious and park-like forest courtyards between large apartment buildings – as well as great views from the high-rise apartments.

The courtyard of Kontula’s Keinulaudantie 1 is a good example of Kontula’s lush forest yards. In the foreground Leena Nyberg.­

Those who have lived in Kontula for more than 50 years boast of their own yard at Keinulaudantie 1 Marjaana Lehtinen.

“Yes, that’s great! I was born in Eira and lived my childhood there, but I enjoy Kontulassa. There are good places for outdoor activities here. ”

Lehtinen supports the renovation of the shopping center. Even a little compaction is acceptable to him.

“But I’m afraid the green spaces will leave. There will be no decent yard in those new houses, there will not be room for them, ”he says and refers with his hand to the apartment buildings under construction at Keinulaudantie 2.

“But yes, the population should change in such a way that the bad reputation disappears.”

“I warmly support the renovation of the Kontula shopping center. The Myllypuro shopping center became great when it was renovated, ”says Marjaana Lehtinen, who lives in Kontula. In the background, new apartment buildings rising to Keinulaudantie 2.­

Kontulan above is reconciled at regular intervals with a reference to the “new Rock”.

Kontula’s roughness, multiculturalism and affordable business premises see opportunities for the emergence of a new urban culture while the real Kallio is going through a strong middle class. The future will show how the renewal of Kontula will affect the urban culture that has already emerged in the area.

Residents on a swing board Jukka Hiltunen, 67, and Anne Forsman, 64, have come to have coffee at the Sabich Café, which opened six months ago in the mall.

Pleasant atmospheric music plays in the background. The showcase serves smoothies and sweet pastries, and the water is seasoned with mint leaves. In winter, Hiltunen and Forsman, who live in Spain, praise the place.

At Keinulaudantie 5, Jukka Hiltunen (left), who owns the apartment, and Anne Forsman say that the shareholders of their housing company have refused the option of additional construction. The dishes are collected by Bilal al-Khattab.­

“Kontula’s shopping center has a rather unique atmosphere if it can withstand a little cracking. It belongs here ambiance, ”Hiltunen says with a smile and says the last word in French, emphasizing.

From the next table someone shouts that this ambiance has exploded in the last two years: there is a completely open pill shop and “park bars” for drunken people everywhere.

Hiltunen is calm.

“Before, there were 22 Brenk cups here, but now some of them have turned into immigrant restaurants.”

Around There are indeed interesting places to eat in the Kontula shopping center. These include the first Uzbek restaurant in Helsinki, which opened its doors last year, and perhaps the whole of Finland.

Its list includes portions that are not even found in Kallio: mastava, Lagman, chuchvara and achichuk.

Restaurant entrepreneur, 29 years old Alisher Sultonov, believes many current entrepreneurs – including themselves – will leave the Kontula shopping center if and when rents rise after the renovation.

“I currently pay about 4,600 euros a month in rent for the premises and I couldn’t pay much more.”