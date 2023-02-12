Urban Planning | Helsinki is planning new apartment buildings on the seafront in Vuosaari

One and a half hectares of forest is about to be covered by residential construction. At the same time, the public recreation area open to everyone would expand.

Helsinki the city is planning more new apartment buildings on the seafront in Vuosaari’s Ramsinranta.

The plan prepared by the city would enable the construction of a block of apartment buildings in the northeastern part of the area and the conversion of the beach into a public recreation area.

Helsinki’s politicians are supposed to discuss the site plan and changes to the site plan in the city environment committee on Tuesday.

Plan will become part of Meri-Rastila’s new housing development. The city’s intention is to demolish ten apartment buildings built in the 1990s in the area and build new ones in their place.

According to the city, the currently presented Ramsinranta planning solution aims to increase the attractiveness of the area by building seaside apartments, according to the official presentation.

At the same time, the goal is to improve recreational opportunities by increasing the current private areas open to everyone and by planning the beach routes in the area to be uniform.

If the plan comes to fruition, the general recreation areas will expand by more than 6,000 square meters.

Seven apartment buildings are planned for Ramsinranta.

Within the precincts of the 1930s villa and beach sauna, as well as the beach tree central to the seaside landscape, will be protected.

New residential construction on the plots could total just under 13,000 square meters in seven apartment buildings. The number of residents would increase by around 300.

One and a half hectares of forest remains under the residential blocks, which the city estimates to be slightly above the average of Vuosaari’s forests in terms of diversity.

In terms of extent, the area corresponds to approximately 0.3 percent of all forest areas in Vuosaari. According to the official proposal, the effects of the construction on the forest nature of the whole district are still moderate.