Urban Planning | Helsinki is planning additional construction on the islands of Eteläsatama

The purpose of the city is to improve the recreational use of the islands.

Southern port three islands in Helsinki are getting their first site plan. At the same time, the city plans to protect most of the old buildings of Valkosaari, Luoto and Ryssänsaari.

Small additional construction, new piers and breakwaters are also coming to Valkosaari.

The new buildings would serve recreational use, boating and racing sailing.

Recreational use is intended to be improved, among other things, by enabling a larger guest marina in Valkosaari than the current one.

This way, even bigger sailboats could fit on the pier, says the architect Sari Ollila From the city of Helsinki.

The construction is to be carried out in such a way that the cultural-historical, architectural artistic and nature-related values ​​of the area are preserved.

Kaivopuisto, the area of ​​the Olympic Terminal and the old part of Katajanokka, which is next to the islands, belong to a nationally significant built cultural environment.

In part there are also restaurants on the islands, and they can be reached by ferry from the mainland.

In Valkosaari, for example, there are several sailing club buildings and the restaurant NJK in a pavilion completed in 1900. The Saaristo architect operates a restaurant in Luodo Selim A. Lindqvist in the 1899 pavilion.

The planning proposal will probably be published next spring. The matter will possibly proceed to the board hearing next fall.