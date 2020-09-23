Urban planning Helsinki is planning a major move to Alppila, residents were worried about their immediate nature – “The city center is expanding to the north”

Alppila and Pasila are facing a zoning contract for years, because the city of Helsinki wants to bundle the two rapidly changing districts closely together. Alpine residents are worried about the loss of green space and the disappearance of nearby nature.

Cars the current jerks slowly from the traffic lights to others up Savonkatu from Alppila to Pasila. Stops will come as the school day at Stad Vocational College ends and students will have to cross the street.

The light office buildings in Keski-Pasila are drawn on the horizon. The distance to the station is a couple of hundred meters.

On the footbridge leading to Pasila Primary School, the views are viewed by Helsinki’s urban planning experts Hanna Pikkarainen and Outi Ruski. Savonkatu splits their area of ​​responsibility. The eastern side of the border Alppila is Pikkarainen Team Manager and Team Leader Pasila Ruskin field of work.

Now the architects are facing a years-long zoning contract because the city wants to braid the two rapidly renewing neighborhoods more closely together.

Reform According to Helsinki ‘s strategy, the fact that business premises owned by Helsinki have been in short supply in Pasila is favorable. This means that no money is lost to the city treasury from the sale or rent of the plots.

Therefore, from the direction of Savonkatu, the city is looking at its own lands for zoning office construction.

“This enables new jobs and the growth of the city,” Pikkarainen says.

Pasila team manager Outi Ruski and downtown team manager Hanna Pikkarainen.­

According to Pikkarainen, about 5,000 new jobs could be created in the area. According to preliminary plans, apartments would be built for a few hundred people.

The possibility of change is of interest to the construction company NCC. It is reserving a seven-hectare area from the city around Savonkatu to be able to design and build new business and retail premises as well as residential buildings. NCC is also planning hybrid buildings with both offices and apartments.

On Tuesday, the Helsinki City Environmental Board left NCC’s planning reservation on the table again.

If the area is built, a public parking facility will also be needed under the office buildings. It would serve both office properties and apartment buildings.

Preliminary plans mean that land must also be taken from the edges of Saimaanpuistikko and Savonpuisto, as well as from open cliffs, to the new plots of office buildings bordering Savonkatu.

Savonkatu congestion reveals that many motorists may not yet have found a smoother route north. The new route runs under the center of Keski-Pasila.

“People often drive according to their old habits. It takes time for them to find new alternatives, ”Ruski thinks.

A new bicycle route to the north will soon be completed for cyclists under Tripla.

“As the street arrangements in Keski-Pasila will reduce traffic on Savonkatu, the goal is to narrow the four-lane fairway to the dimensions of the streets in the city center,” says Pikkarainen.

“This creates a pleasant street space with cozy cafes, shops and various services,” he says.

“This is also about expanding the center of Helsinki to the north.”

Alpine Society chairman Irja Nykänen wonders what added value the new plans will bring to residents.

“The traffic on Savonkatu does not disturb the residents of Alppila.”

Instead, Alpine residents are worried about the loss of green space and the disappearance of nearby nature.

“We have received many contacts. People are afraid that wonderful open silo rocks will be blown up, ”says Nykänen.

Savonpuistikko.­

According to Nykänen, up to ten floors have been planned for the office buildings along the street.

“It knows that the buildings are significantly shading the green strip between the residential blocks. I think the floor number could drop to five or six. And no green spaces should be built at all. ”

The steep line is also based on the fear that the upcoming Pisara track will grab a big piece away from the southern Alpine Park.

Pikkaraista not surprisingly, the inhabitants of Alppila wondered if peace would be shaken in a quiet residential area in the future.

According to the plans, new residential buildings are planned between the green corridor and the existing residential area.

“They would mimic the same scale as the current apartment buildings built in the 1940s and 1950s in Alppila.”

“There is nothing to worry about, as the city will be organizing walks for residents on the spot as early as this autumn. Then it is possible to discuss the plans, ”he assures and recalls that he himself lived in Porvoonkatu as an early child.

The bridge exceeds the resident of the Vallila machine shop area Suvi Mansnerus daughter Ellan with who attends the first grade of Pasila Primary School. The red-brick old school remains in place in the turmoil because it is protected. The future of the neighbor, Stad Vocational College, is still open. According to Pikkarainen, more efficient construction is being considered instead.

“Transformation is not easy when trying to reconcile the old urban structure with modern plans. It would be good to get more services, ”Mansnerus thinks.

Suvi Mansnerus lives in the Vallila machine shop area.­

He is feverishly waiting for the old locomotive stables and city park in Pasila to be made available to residents.

“It will definitely be a comfortable place to stay in the middle of everything new.”

Outi Ruski answers that the locomotive garage park will have to wait for some time.

“Of course, the formula change is underway.”

Access from Alppila and Vallila to Veturitalli City Park may also be easier in the future. The city is investigating whether an extension can be built across the track directly to the locomotive stables on the bridge over Savonkatu.

Also chairman of the Pasila Society Heta Välimäki already rejoices at the locomotive garage city park.

“A unique place that many people expect.”

In addition to the renovation, it is at least as important for Välimäki that the city also take care of the dilapidated houses and blocks of Itä-Pasila.

“It cannot be that only the new building stock is built and the old building stock is not taken into account at all.”