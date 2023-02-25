Urban Planning | Helsinki is planning a giant entertainment center in Suvilahti – This is how it can be seen in the observation photos

A mini business arena, offices, restaurants, business premises and hotel operations are planned for the event center.

Actor Mikko Leppilammen puuhaama Suvilahti Event Hub is once again closer to completion in Helsinki’s Kalasatama.

The event center planned on the site of the temporary skatepark is supposed to bring together a multipurpose arena intended for entertainment and cultural use, restaurants, offices, business premises and possibly also hotel operations.

The Helsinki Urban Environment Board will discuss the planning solution for the area on Tuesday. The city government will ultimately decide on the matter.

The winner of the architecture competition organized in the event center is called Contiki.

Event center arranged for the factory block area between the center of Kalasatama and the former gas factory in Suvilahti. To the south of it would be the Gas Plant’s event area for cultural and sports events.

The new cultural building would be 12,100 square meters in size, and there would be 35,000 square meters of office space. The architecture competition for the project was won by a proposal called Contiki.

In addition to the festivals already organized in the area, the event center would enable smaller cultural events, events for the whole family, and sports and hobby events throughout the year.

The event hall would attract 3,000–5,000 people, and the roof terraces coming to the block would attract 400–500 customers at a time.

Efforts are being made to find a replacement location for the skate park in the area now. The planning reservation for the event center is valid until the end of 2024, according to city documents.

Suvilahti event center seen from the sea.

Planned next to the event center is the Suvilahti power plant area, which is part of a nationally significant built cultural environment.

Helsinki’s new ice rink is also planned for the adjacent lot.

The contamination of the soil in the area, which has been studied in 2008 and 2021, brings its own challenge to the construction. The studies found harmful substances such as PAH compounds, cyanide, heavy metals and oil hydrocarbons, especially in the fill layers of the area of ​​the planned event field.