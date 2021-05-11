Urban planning Helsinki is planning a completely new look for Teollisuuskatu: “Light rail, jobs and additional construction could come to the“ downtown area of ​​the future ”

A new tramway, new jobs, green streets and event activities would transform the wide street area into the heart of Helsinki.

Helsinki Wall Street, called Teollisuuskatu, may change radically if all the ideas and plans of the new sketch frame come true.

The sketch frame extends to 2050 and includes new transport solutions, a tram line, additional construction, a green street, easier walking, bridge repairs and bike paths.

The approximately 2.5-kilometer axis of Teollisuuskatu and Junatie could accommodate plenty of new jobs, but also space for lively event activities at Vallila Konepaja, Dallapénpuisto and Suvilahti.

Complementary construction could be between 250,000 and 400,000 square meters. Most of it would be located in the existing blocks.

Schematic work leader, architect Tiia Ettala characterizes the area as a consortium of jobs, events and culture. The operations of the city center are expanding to the north.

“The axis of Teollisuuskatu is the downtown area of ​​the future,” Ettala says.

Almost 90 percent of the properties on the Teollisuuskatu axis are privately owned.

The wide street space is divided by a tram line from Eastern Helsinki to Meilahti, placed on a grass track, the current trunk line raised to 500 tracks.

The City of Helsinki organized a design competition for new arrangements for the Railway Bridge. In the winning proposal, car traffic to the Kulosaari bridge would run on a new ramp.­

Right Three new construction sites have been outlined: at the end of Pasollisuuskatu in Pasila, at the corner of Dallapénpuisto and in Suvilahti along the Railway. All of these sites require both a layout change and major bridge or earthworks to build anything on the site.

No building permits or new traffic arrangements will be issued on the basis of the master plan. The plan frame controls the plan changes, the schedule of which is decided by the property owners.

For example, in Suvilahti, the vacancy of construction sites would require a completely new design of the Railway Bridge in accordance with the competition proposal. This is a huge street and bridge contract that will probably take years to design and implement in detail.

In Dallapén Park the idea is to increase the space for planting, walking and staying on Aleksis Kivi Street.

The park itself has been a popular picnic and flea market, but users have criticized in their feedback that there is no escape from street noise. Therefore, space has been outlined on the edge of Teollisuuskatu for a building that would at the same time act as a noise shield.

“The idea is to remove car traffic from the northern lanes and connect the area functionally to Dallapén Park.”

Sketch frame area is so large that it is structured into three parts. The western end of Teollisuuskatu is characterized by the proximity of Pasila and the Konepaja area, which is home to a lively event center.

In the middle stages, ie in the Teollisuuskatu valley, large office buildings of banks and insurance companies dominate.

At the eastern end of Kaavarungo is the Railway Road, the surroundings of which are determined by the traffic of the Kulosaari Bridge and the Suvilahti event area.

At the western end of Teollisuuskatu, a light rail would potentially dive into the tunnel. Pedestrians can access the Electric Park via a covered walkway.­

The construction site outlined in Sähköttäjänpuisto is located on a strip used as a parking area in the armpit of the Teollisuuskatu and Konepaja pedestrian bridge.­

The western end of Teollisuuskatu

One of the major renovations on Teollisuuskatu is a possible new light rail line. The trunk line 500, i.e. the former bus 58, is congested and its passenger numbers would favor its lifting onto the rails. The light rail line would lighten the load on the metro in the east.

The wide street space on Teollisuuskatu would accommodate a tramway in its own lane. Traffic problems only come in Pasila, where the street space is cramped. Therefore, traffic planners have been considering an option where the tram line would dive underground in Sähköttäjänpuisto.

At the western end of Teollisuuskatu, private property owners have already tuned in their own layout changes. For example, Onvest has commissioned preliminary office building plans for Kuortaneenkatu 4.

In the machine shop area Bruce Oreckin company refurbishment work Bruno Granholmin in the planned old government premises are already underway. Instead, the electric train hall next to Teollisuuskatu is to be demolished. It will be replaced by a modern business premises.

MTV will concentrate its operations in the workshop area in a few years.

Industrial Street Valley

Between Teollisuuskatu and Satamaradankatu, there is a spacious area with a St1 gas station, parking areas and a burger place. Here is the founder of St1 Mika Anttonen has tuned the cheerleading and gymnasium. The white modern hall has been designed by K2S Architects.

The cheerleading and gymnasium hall could be located near the gas station on Teollisuuskatu.­

A new entrance to Sörnäinen metro station has been outlined near the corner of Kinaporinkatu near Dallapén Park.

Train bridge

Traffic planners have agreed on a new alignment for the Railway Bridge to the Sörnäinen coastal road in accordance with the proposal that won the design competition. The plan takes into account the Sörnäinen tunnel, which is to direct car traffic from the Sörnäinen coastal road to the Hermann coastal road.

If a new bridge is built, the opportunity to build something new would open up near the Suvilahti gas bells. At the same time, there should be room for new transport connections from the city center.

The plans for the railway have also outlined a completely new type of walking city square in the traffic space between Teurastamo and Suvilahti.

The city is currently investigating the location of the City of Helsinki Art Museum (HAM) in Suvilahti gas clocks. A sheltered event yard bounded by complementary construction would support this use.