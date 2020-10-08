Urban planning Helsinki is looking for more space on the street for children’s outdoor activities – in the Copenhagen model, space could be taken from cars for schools and kindergartens

The courtyards of many kindergartens and schools are too cramped.

Helsinki start looking for more space on the streets for outdoor activities in kindergartens and schools for children and young people. The council decided on the matter on Wednesday.

The courtyards of many kindergartens and schools are cramped, especially in the heart of Helsinki. The space taken from cars on the streets in front of the property is the only direction the yard can be extended.

Crowds in yards have recently emerged in Helsinki, for example, when a place for a temporary pavilion was needed due to renovations or the number of children.

The model has been used in Copenhagen, Denmark. A report on copying it to Helsinki had been proposed by the commissioner Petra Malin (left) initiative. In their statements, the Urban Environment Board and the Education and Training Board have supported the study.

So now the actual decision to imitate Copenhagen has not yet been made, but it has only been agreed that the matter will be studied in more detail in Helsinki.

Municipality stated in its own opinion that the use of areas should in principle be based on a town plan. The zoning will create the conditions for a healthy, safe and comfortable living environment, the regional availability of services and the organization of transport, the city government said.

However, it argues that the formula process for implementing the yard use proposed in the initiative may be an unnecessarily cumbersome procedure. In the opinion of the city government, it is necessary to consider what kind of decision-making process can be used to designate a street area as a yard area for education and training, if this has not been indicated in the town plan.

Council according to Wednesday’s decision, it is now being examined whether the introduction of street areas for education and training would be a solution for organizing the activities of schools in an increasingly densely populated urban area.

The use of street space as a courtyard area requires clarifying the responsibilities related to the safety of schoolchildren. In accordance with the decision text of the council, the matter will be investigated by the city chancellery in co-operation with the Board of Education.

The council also approved the board’s previous proposal to involve users and city dwellers in the design of potential street yards.