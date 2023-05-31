Urban Planning | Helsinki hands over the Koksikorttel area in Kalasatama to the real estate company Nrep

In the presentation, the handover was justified as compensation for the failure of Nrep’s plan for Lapland. However, the urban environment board removed the connection.

Helsinki the city environmental board decided on Tuesday evening to reserve the Koksikorttel area from Kalasatama to the Danish real estate developer Nrepi.

The plot handover sparked a discussion in advance, when Helsingin Sanomat reported on the handover presentation last week. In the presentation, it was mentioned that Nrep would receive the land as compensation for the fact that its plan was not implemented in the former hospital area of ​​Lapinlahti.

Nrep won the design competition organized for the Lapinlahti region with its work Lapland’s spring. In that case, the construction company would have bought the properties in the area and also built new buildings.

However, the city government overruled the mayor at the time Jan Vapaavuoren (kok) strongly driven project.

On Tuesday in its decision, however, the urban planning board removed from its decision the connection to Lapinlahti and its development mentioned in the presentation.

“This is a normal land transaction. The plot could have gone to any company,” says a board member Otso Kivekäs (green).

“Nrepi is running a process from Lapinlahti with the city, but we politicians ruled that it is not part of this.”

The City Environment Board unanimously approved the decision to remove the Lapinlahti connection.

Board according to the decision, the Koksikorttel area will be reserved for Nrep for an office space and accommodation project until the end of 2025.

According to the proposal, the building complex would be approximately 30,000 floor square meters, of which 12,000 would be accommodation.

The block has previously been reserved for residential construction. However, according to city officials, the use of the area must be reconsidered, because Koksikortteli is close to the planned event area in Suvilahti.

According to the proposal, the noise would disturb living.

The plots to be zoned will probably be leased to Nrep with purchase rights at a price determined according to market conditions.

However, the handover form and conditions are decided only after the area has been zoned.