Urban planning Helsinki got enough of Itäkeskus’ “Isaac’s Church”, unfinished construction project planned for 20 years

The parish still hopes that the Eastern Center Orthodox Church will be realized.

To the east center the journey of the Orthodox Church, which has been under construction for years, seems to have come to an end.

This “Isaac’s Church” in Helsinki has been planned for 20 years, but construction has not progressed. Now the unfinished construction project is on the road to the city’s development plan.

In recent years, the City of Helsinki has launched plans to improve the look of Itäkeskus.

Orthodox the parish building project ran aground years ago. The church could not be built due to financial difficulties, and no other buildings could be completed.

This week, the Urban Environment Board approved the new planning principles for the Stoa and Puhos areas.

According to the plan, the two unfinished buildings on the leased plot of the Orthodox St. Nicholas Parish will be demolished and residential houses will be built in its place.

An observation image of the planned Stoa Square. New houses are being built on the north and west sides of the area.

Orthodox the parish’s rental plot is located right next to the cultural center Stoa. The plan of the parish from the beginning has been to build an onion-domed church, a parish hall and a residential building for six families on the plot.

Construction work on the parish hall and residential building began, but then the money ran out.

City of Helsinki Real Estate Development Manager Ilkka Aaltonen says the parish lease is valid until 2042. However, there is a certain construction obligation, ie a deadline, by which the buildings should have been completed.

“Now the deadline has already passed,” says Aaltonen.

According to him, the city therefore has the opportunity to terminate the contract with the parish. However, the city would like to find a builder who could buy the lease from the parish.

In the plan, a series of residential buildings called the Pearl Ribbon Quarter extends to the church’s rental plot.

Holy Pastor of Nicholas Parish Nikolai Voskoboinikov says the parish is currently in talks with the city.

“Many things are still unclear.”

However, the dream of a church in Itäkeskus is still alive.

“We hope that we will find a common solution and that the church will be built in Itäkeskus.”

An illustration of a previously planned Orthodox parish church on the site.

According to Voskoboinikov, the parish is growing every year and the space in the church in Hietaniemi Cemetery is no longer enough. The parish has about 3,700 members.

In addition to Hietaniemi Church, the parish has a shrine in Mellunmäki.

Puhos the design principles of the shopping center and the Stoa area are aimed at complementary construction and improving the comfort of the area.

As part of the plan, newer extensions to the Puhos shopping center will be dismantled.

“Extensions to the ostrich in the 1980s and’ 90s have radically altered and obscured the original building component and degraded its architectural and cityscape quality, ”the plan describes.

The original Part A of the mall is to be preserved and protected in the town plan.

We also want to demolish the Puotinharju kindergarten. In the education and training industry, it is planned that in the Puotinharju area, kindergarten services will be concentrated in a larger kindergarten to be built in the area in the future.

The plan also outlines opportunities to expand Stoa. The extension would allow, for example, a multi-purpose building for 500 spectators, gallery and museum facilities, new youth facilities and a restaurant.