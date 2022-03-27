Urban planning Helsinki dreams of a pedestrian street that could cross the congested main road in Eastern Helsinki

According to plans, the population of Itäkeskus would increase significantly.

Eastern Helsinki We want an “picturesque” and more comfortable district in the eastern center. Among other things, bridges, pedestrian streets and green and recreation areas are planned to improve the cityscape and street environment.

The aim is to increase the attractiveness of the area. There are plans to transform the current, uncomfortable suburban center filled with business premises into an urban center in Eastern Helsinki.

The plans are reflected in the agenda of the City of Helsinki’s Urban Environment Board, which will be discussed at the board’s meeting next Tuesday.

Comfort The increase also means changes in traffic arrangements in and around the large area of ​​Itäkeskus. The traffic areas of the congested main roads will be condensed and the alignment of the Eastern Road will be shifted.

The intersections remain light-guided and the speed level is set at 50 kilometers per hour. The Itäkatu connection to the ring road will be removed and replaced with new connection arrangements to Itäväylä.

Those without a car should be delighted that public transport stations and opportunities for walking and cycling will be improved.

The area of ​​the tower building on the Lübekinaukio in Itäkeskus under the name Landmark and the area of ​​the Easton shopping center will change. According to the plan, the crossing of the Eastern Corridor would in future take place primarily through bridges or “bridge-like buildings”. The goal is a vibrant, green and urban walking center.

The promenade is planned to be built on Gotlanninkatu, and it would continue all the way to Puotila.

“The current dominant area of ​​shopping giants, parking and traffic will be complemented by housing and public outdoor spaces into the downtown district. The urban structure is condensing, pedestrian development is a priority, ”the presentation states.

An observation image south of the Itäväylä in the area of ​​the Landmark and Easton shopping center.

East Center Plans to increase the comfort of the area also include extension construction, which means a large number of new homes and a square block structure. The population would also increase significantly.

“Commercial and public services, hotels and other business premises can be located on the Itäväylä. You can also study housing in the area if the criteria for healthy and comfortable living are met, “the City of Helsinki suggests.

More apartments are also planned in Puotinharju, in the area of ​​the parking area and office building next to the Meripellontie area, and in the area of ​​Myllytontu. Sports buildings or expansion parts of the sports park are also planned for the Myllytontu area, which would improve recreational opportunities.

The Board’s proposal also states that preparations are being made for the development and increase of public services and sports services.

The cultural center Stoa and the shopping center Puhos remain the magnets of the area.