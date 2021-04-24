Urban planning Helsinki decided to take overtime in the sale of a historic property located on Pohjoisesplanadi

Politicians want to find out about the wider interest in the property instead of selling it directly to a fund managed by private equity firm Capman without clearing and competitive action.

Helsinki politicians have decided to take overtime in the sale of a valuable property on Pohjoisesplanadi.

Located at Pohjoisesplanadi 19, the handsome, empire-style property is known as the Uschakoff House. The house was built by a merchant Yegor Uschakoff from 1815 to 1816, and served as chief designer Pehr Granstedt. HS announced plans to sell the building in March.

It is not a question of the city still intending to sell both the building and the land. However, the city has decided to explore a broader interest in buying the property instead of selling the building directly to a fund managed by private equity firm Capman without clearing and competitive procedure.

Uschakoffin the house is much older than the restaurant Kappeli located opposite, which opened in 1867, decades later. The nearby Havis Amanda fountain was not unveiled until 1908. In fact, Uschakoff’s house was completed only a few years after Helsinki became the capital of Finland in 1812.

The building houses the business premises of the business department of the city office and business premises at street level. The city is looking for new premises where business services will be concentrated.

Helsinki City Environment Board unanimously decided by the Deputy Mayor of the Urban Environment Division Anni Sinnemäki (green) proposal and the Coalition Party Atte Kalevan supported that the case be referred back to the preparation of officials in order to identify a wider interest in the property and, if necessary, to organize a competitive procedure.

Until a moment ago, the situation looked quite different: a preliminary agreement for the sale of the building to Capman for EUR 15.5 million had already been drawn up. The building has about 3,200 square meters, ie the price per square meter was about 4,844 euros. The initiative to buy the property had come from Capman, which also owns the property at the adjacent Pohjoisesplanadi 21. Capman’s idea has been to functionally connect the buildings into one entity, and planning for the renovation has already begun.

According to Anni Sinnemäki, it is important that any wider interest in the property is mapped out.

“On the board, we thought it would certainly be a strength if the same entity owned these two adjacent properties, repaired them and merged operations. But at the same time, we estimate that direct negotiation between only one buyer and the city is tricky in the interests of residents. In general, the board receives information about the properties to be put up for sale, but in this case the property had not been declared for sale. ”

“It’s important to know if there are other interested buyers as buyers so that the townspeople get the best possible price from the sale. After all, of course, the buyer can also be Capman in the original presentation. ”

When the value of the real estate exceeds ten million euros, it is up to the city council to decide. The sale of Uschakoff’s house will therefore be decided by the city council.