Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Urban Planning | Helsinki decided to take a time extension in the supplementary construction of the old Herttoniemi

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Urban Planning | Helsinki decided to take a time extension in the supplementary construction of the old Herttoniemi

City|Town planning

The protest against the extension construction gathered dozens of participants in front of the building of the urban environment industry on Tuesday.

Solution enabling the supplementary construction of the old Herttoniemi about the change in the site plan was still not born on Tuesday.

However, there is no potted plan.

The politicians of the Helsinki City Environment Board decided to take a two-week extension in the case. The matter was left on the table for the second time.

If the decision is difficult for politicians, it is also sensitive for the residents of Herttoniemi. The plans of the city of Helsinki have aroused great emotions in them.

Before Tuesday’s meeting of the Urban Environment Board, protesters against the additional construction of Herttoniemi gathered in front of the building of the Helsinki Urban Environment Department in Kalasatama.

According to the police estimate, about seventy people participated in the demonstration.

See also  Teachers really spend so little time in front of the class

Living in Kalasatama Saga Hytönen followed people shouting slogans from the window of his home opposite the office building.

“At first I thought there was a fight. They shouted loudly, the sound echoed here between the two houses.”

And exactly on the subject, Hytönen elaborates.

“I absolutely agree that they would save parks and living space and not put too many houses here.”

The city of Helsinki would like to consolidate the old Länsi-Herttoniemi. The new tower blocks of Herttoniemi can be seen on the horizon. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

If the changes planned by the city will be realized, the spaciously built and green 1950s Länsi-Herttoniemi will change its shape in the future.

The city is pushing for a site plan change for the area, which will make it possible to build new apartment buildings in green areas and next to existing residential buildings.

There could be a dozen new houses with a maximum height of six floors. Many of them would take up space in parks.

See also  Television Review | In the Norwegian comedy series that oozes awkward comedy, sadness chases the main character escaping in a wheelchair

#Urban #Planning #Helsinki #decided #time #extension #supplementary #construction #Herttoniemi

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Giulia Salemi: the shock gesture would confirm the crisis with Pierpaolo Pretelli – Curler

Giulia Salemi: the shock gesture would confirm the crisis with Pierpaolo Pretelli - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result