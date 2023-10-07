Urban Planning | Helsinki allowed the office to be converted into apartments – The neighbors were furious

A struggle started over a wooden office building in Pasila after the city gave permission to convert the building into apartments and raise it by one floor.

January in the middle of the year, the Helsinki City Council approved a plan change that allowed the conversion of an old, vacant office building into residential use and the raising of the building by one floor in Länsi-Pasila.

With the new plan, Leankatu 3 will receive about 45 new residents.

This did not make the neighbors happy. Both a private person and a nearby housing association complained about the council’s decision.

Complaints was justified, among other things, by the fact that the additional floor would shade the yard area of ​​the block. There were also concerns about the carbon footprint of construction.

They also wanted to preserve decentralized office spaces in the area, which were seen to function as workplace self-sufficiency preservers.

The housing corporation accused the office holders of secrecy and considered the decision process to be against the principles of good governance.

The balconies to be built in the house were considered to be a short distance from the opposite apartments. According to the building company, the balconies would have “direct views into dozens of people’s bedrooms”. The distance between the windows of the new neighbors should be 11 meters at the shortest.

With the plan change, the residents of the new building and their neighbors would lose their privacy, the appellants reasoned.

Administrative Court dismissed both appeals. A residents’ ceremony was organized in the area. According to the building company, it was interrupted just when they started filming the window views.

According to the administrative court, the city council was also aware of the concerns of the residents of the nearby area about the deterioration of living comfort. There was nothing wrong with the formula material.

According to the administrative court, the plan change would also not cause a significant deterioration in the quality of the living environment for the neighbors. Especially when there is similar apartment building construction around.