Urban Planning | Green urban housing is being planned for Hanasaari

Observation photos show that there is plenty of greenery planned for Hanasaari.

Hanasaari a green city is being planned to replace the power plant and its coal pile.

Next week, the Urban Environment Board will discuss the proposal for reforms in the area.

Last in the year it was announced that an “urban residential area” would be planned for the area, which, in addition to housing, would include a daycare center, a spa and a park.

According to the new proposal, the area would have four residential blocks, two office blocks and a seven-story parking facility. In addition, the area would have a new park space and a walking area to the beach.

Apartments would be built for a total of approximately 1,400 residents.

Plenty of outdoor spaces are planned for Sörnäistenranta. Observation picture.

Specially the subject of reflection in the presentation was the fitting of supplementary construction to a valuable and historically layered area so that the end result would be a beach that is diverse in terms of nature for city dwellers.

Nowadays buildings and “natural habitats” are planned for the beach area, which is mainly used by traffic.

The plans can be seen in observational photos as considerable greenery. The buildings remain in the background as hazy towers in observational images.

The different parts of the yard would be connected by a barrier-free main path.

The view from Fajanskuja would be green. The entrances to the buildings would be separated by small bridges. Observation picture.

Residential blocks would form a unified line in the direction of Sörnäinen beach road. Commercial space opening onto the street is planned for the buildings on the beach side.

In the direction of Sörnäinen beach road, the buildings would be eight stories high, but a 15-story part would also rise in the northernmost block. Other buildings would vary in height between three and twelve stories.

View from Suvilahti to the beach promenade. Observation picture.

Town’s dredging and building public areas should be done in the area, among other things. The price estimate of the costs falling on the city is 92 million euros.

The City Environment Committee is scheduled to discuss the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday. The city council will ultimately decide on the change of the plan.