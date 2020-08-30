Urban planning Futuristic bridges, birch forest to the Market Square and the sea aquarium – the past of the South Harbor is full of buried grandiose ideas

An open design competition held nine years ago proposed a bridge from Katajanokka to the South Harbor, and deck structures over the harbors.

Helsinki The deck solution outlined in the South Harbor is by no means a new invention, but the covering of the harbor area with a deck was already considered 12 years ago.

On Saturday, HS reported on consultant studies comparing deck solutions to terrestrial reforms. In a study commissioned by the City of Helsinki, a place has been set up for the Museum of Architecture and Design in the seaside zone extending from Makasiiniranta to the Olympic Terminal.