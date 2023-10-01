Urban Planning | Finnish cities are stepping up the pace for cycling – smoother cycle routes make life easier for motorists

For cycling a new development leap is being prepared in a research project funded by Finnish cities. According to the researcher, the most important thing is to improve the infrastructure, because there is often no clear place for bikes in street space.

Cycling conditions have improved in Finland, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Cycling is not considered part of the transport system. Many cities have invested in car traffic for decades, but only recently in cycling, describes the doctoral researcher”, traffic engineer of the city of Oulu Harri Vaarala.

According to him, cycling is the only form of movement that has not been assigned a clear place. There are roadways for cars and sidewalks for pedestrians, which are usually raised walkways behind curbs.

Back in the 1960s and 1970s, people cycled among the cars on the roadways.

“When car use increased, bikes were moved from the road to the sidewalks. In retrospect, it turned out to be a bad solution for pedestrians and cyclists. Nowadays, the place of cyclists may change every block. The network is fragmented and illogical, the passageway can be cut off suddenly and there are no signs,” Vaarala describes.

Danger leads 13 FinnCycle research projects funded by the city, which is implemented by Tampere University’s transport research center Verne.

The research deals with the conditions and development needs of bicycle traffic. The goal is also to promote the next leap in the development of bicycle traffic. Lessons from best practices are sought from abroad, mainly from the Netherlands and Denmark. Researched information is offered to city decision-makers, authorities and traffic planners.

Why should cycling be increased then? The researcher lists the reasons for reducing climate emissions and promoting public health. In addition, in growing cities, cycling is a cost- and space-efficient mode of transportation.

According to Vaarala, increasing cycling requires better infrastructure, i.e. a cycling environment and a transport network that favors it. Finland’s conditions also require effective winter maintenance, where Oulu in particular has excelled.

Infra the development is considered particularly important so that cycling would be more attractive than driving on short trips. Conditions vary in different cities, but according to Vaarala, there is room for improvement everywhere. There is a shortage of, among other things, access roads, bike parks and services.

Renovating the transport system is neither quick nor free.

“Cycle traffic infrastructure, however, only pays a fraction of the annual costs of car traffic.”

Vaarala is sometimes asked if bicycle traffic is just a passing trend. The answer is clear.

“Two inventions from the 19th century that can be used to solve climate problems have remained in circulation. One is rail traffic and the other is bicycles.”

Tramways and cycling have become megatrends in many European cities. One of the examples of recent years is Tampere, where the streetcar started operating in 2021. The city’s main thoroughfare, Hämeenkatu, turned into a public transport street and got long-needed bike lanes.

The introduction of a new mode of transport requires a broad review of the transport network as a unified whole. According to the researcher, the planning of the entire transport system in Finland should be strengthened anyway, because there is often too much focus on one form of transport in turn and others are forgotten.

“Typically, the best bicycle traffic plan is part of a car traffic plan. In Holland, there are examples that the design has been able to create good conditions for both bikes and cars.”

Overall planning can also reduce confrontation between different modes of transport. When bikes get their own lanes, conditions for pedestrians improve. Cycling also benefits motorists, as it reduces traffic congestion.

On bike paths more and more types of electronic means of transport are seen, which increases the pressure to improve mobility environments.

The interplay of several modes of movement is best achieved if the design and implementation of the access routes are of high quality and the users are aware of the traffic rules.

“The average speeds of vehicles will increase slightly and safety will be emphasized. This affects the quality requirements of the infrastructure”, reflects the executive director Matti Koistinen From the bicycle union.

In addition to e-bikes, e-scooters in particular have quickly become popular. Other types of electronic mobility devices, such as various scooters and mopeds, have also joined the traffic flow.

The popularity of electric bicycles has been boosted by the tax-free bicycle benefit. An estimated two-thirds of work bicycles are electrically assisted.

“At the beginning of the year, we conducted a survey for employed cyclists. It turned out that the electric bike increases cycling and replaces driving especially much, also year-round.”