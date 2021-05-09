Urban planning Espoo wants to build a residential area in the culturally and historically valuable Taavinkylä

Construction efficiency has been significantly lightened from the original plan.

Espoo is planning a new residential area south of Taavinkylä in Mankka.

The new residential area of ​​Nygranta would connect detached houses and low-rise apartment buildings. The residential area would be bordered on the west by Ring Road II, on the east by the Mankka residential area.

The city had already planned to zoning a new residential area in the past, but the town planning board returned the plan to preparation. Among other things, politicians wanted to reduce the construction efficiency of the area and pay more attention to natural values. The area is also culturally and historically significant, as it is one of the old residential centers in Espoo.

Now construction has been streamlined.

The apartment buildings in the area are lined up along the ring road to protect the residential area from traffic noise. Up to four-storey houses may now be built in the area. They can be made of wood. In the original plan, the apartment buildings to be built along the ring road could have risen to a maximum height of seven storeys.

The most significant nature strip would be preserved in the plan now under consideration in the southern part of the area, next to the southern part of the Mankka residential area.

The residential area is located opposite Suurpelto on the other side of the Ring Road. The aim is to connect the areas with a pedestrian and green bridge, along which a connection would also be created to the Central Park on the west side of Suurpello.

Taavinkylä is part of the oldest inhabited parts of Espoo. It is mentioned very early in medieval texts as Dåvitsby.

The town plan for Nygranta will be discussed by the Espoo Town Planning Board on Wednesday.