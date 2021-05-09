Urban planning Espoo wants a detached house area in the Suvisaaristo – The area is intended as a allotment garden

Skatanniitty, which is being planned as a detached house, is located on the island of Svinö.

Espoo the city wants to zoning the Suvisaaristo into Skatanniity as a detached house area. The new residential area would be located in the northern interior of the island.

Skatanniitty, located in the northern peninsula of Svinö Island, is part of the Suvisaaristo villa area. The loose villa-like settlement on the island spreads over private beach areas with the exception of a small town-owned peak and marina.

Niemen Skatanniitty, located in the interior, has been zoned as a allotment garden area in the 1989 partial master plan, but the garden has not been realized. In the general plan for the southern parts of Espoo for 2010, the Skatanniity area has been designated as a detached house area.

Winter storage of boats has been planned for the area, but according to the city, it is not possible to implement this for urban and operational reasons.

Now the city wants to start zoning the area. A proposal to start zoning is being considered by the Espoo City Government on Monday.

The city justifies the construction of the area as a detached house area on the grounds that in the southern parts of Espoo, effective apartment building has been implemented in recent years, mainly due to the metro line.

The traditional spacious, spacious detached house area is wanted in Skatanniitty. According to the city, dense and low townhouse housing is not suitable for the surrounding villa-style building stock. It is also desired to preserve the greenery and spaciousness characteristic of the area in the implementation of the new residential area.

The city is also involved in a controversial zoning project elsewhere in the Summer Archipelago.

The city has zoned the coastal areas of the island of Bergö for lavish detached houses. The Uusimaa Center for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ELY) appealed against the city’s plan to the Helsinki Administrative Court, which considered the appeal to be partly justified. However, the city decided to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court.