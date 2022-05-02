Urban planning Espoo is starting to prepare a new master plan – it will decide where the city will grow next

The plan work focuses on the southern parts of Espoo, where the current master plan is no longer up to date. Fresh sub-formulas are utilized.

Espoo is preparing to draw up a new master plan.

It outlines where apartment buildings, detached houses and townhouses will be built in Espoo. How can the sufficiently large green areas and the surrounding nature be secured elsewhere in Espoo by intensifying some areas?

The formula also outlines how the city intends to develop its transport system.

The general plan can be used to determine in which areas Espoo’s growth will be directed and how much room for growth there is.

An overall plan for future land use is also important to ensure the vitality and jobs of Espoo.

Municipality is likely to launch a formula project on Monday. The strict target period for the master plan is set at five years from this year to 2027.

The City Planning Center first checks the timeliness of Espoo’s master plans. It prepares targets for the Town Planning Board and further for the city government to combine master plans of different ages into a comprehensive master plan.

The general formulas in Espoo are of different ages and different in scope, content and goals.

“The master plan and the development of the community structure are based on an overall vision of the city’s sustainable growth policies. In this way, we will be able to continue preparing town plans in accordance with these guidelines, ”said Espoo Technical Director Olli Isotalo explain the importance of the general formula.

At work make use of freshly approved sub-formulas. These include the master plan for the northern and central parts (poke), which covers about half of Espoo’s area and was partially approved by the City Council in November.

Last summer, the Uusimaa ELY Center called for a correction of the formula. The ELY Center also pointed out that Espool lacks an overall picture of land use. Therefore, some of the new areas presented in the formula and the densification of some areas were questioned.

Poke covers the area between Turunväylä and Vihdintie, and tens of thousands of new residents have been planned there, both for detached house areas and a few urban centers.

Also the sub-corridors are fresh and are not scheduled to be opened.

The latest approved master plans will allow about 80,000 new residents to Espoo, and the current town plan reserve will enable about 50,000 residents.

More than half of the town planning reserve is in detached houses, the implementation of which is slow and the schedule is uncertain. A large part of the general plan reserve is tied to the decision to implement the Espoo – Salo straight line, or ESA line, and is well into the future.

Now The plan work to be started will focus on areas where the current master plan for the southern parts of Espoo is no longer up to date.

The population size of 300,000 inhabitants in the general plan of the southern parts of Espoo, which entered into force in 2010, will be filled in Espoo this year. In 2060, Espoo is projected to have more than 180,000 inhabitants if the population growth continues at the same level as in recent decades.

Therefore, the master plan combination should allow for an additional 50,000 new residents in addition to the recent partial master plans and 130,000 inhabitants of the potential of the formula reserve. In this way, Espoo will be able to meet the needs of population growth.

More detailed targets for the master plan will be defined next autumn.