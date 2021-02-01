Urban planning Espoo is planning to build a lush artificial island: “There are no easy-to-live seaside destinations on the west side”

In Finno’s ambitious seaside project, the environment and money are at odds.

Hulppea an artificial island and a residential area built on land in the port of Finno in Espoo could bring plenty of land sales gains to the city.

The landfill, which will enable the construction of seaside housing, could bring the city money well over 100 million euros, according to city calculations.

These are indicative estimates.

Building an artificial island and an artificial beach would cost a lot and take years with dredging and landfills. However, construction costs move on a completely different scale than revenues from landfill landfill.

An observational image of a possible artificial island in Finnoonsatama.­

The city of Espoo has calculated that the dredging of the shore and the construction of the landfill in these two areas would cost about 3-4 million euros per hectare. Filling the artificial island and the seashore would cost around EUR 50-80 million, depending on the implementation method.

According to the city, filling the shorelines would be more expensive than building an artificial island, as the artificial island would be built on a lowland, partly on top of the seagull nesting. Instead, the beach has thicker removable bottom layers and would require more extensive dredging and backfilling.

According to the partial master plan, the size of the island is about 8.5 hectares, and in addition, the shoreline would be increased by 8.5 hectares on the landfill.

About a thousand apartments could be built on the artificial island. The population of the entire port area is 3,000–4,000.

On the right you can see Fortum’s power plant and HSY’s water treatment plant, on the beach there are winter storage places for boats.­

Seaside plots the profits to be wrapped would be plush, because living by the sea is highly desirable, says Finnoo’s project manager Kimmo Leivo From the city of Espoo.

According to Leivo, an artificial island alone could bring the city about 106 million euros in revenue.

“It’s an island of one hundred million euros,” Leivo says.

“Big blue, it’s a scarce commodity. In my opinion, there should be an open debate on this issue, with the disadvantages and benefits openly presented. ”

The artificial island and the port construction built on the landfill were first introduced in 2015. After the presentation of lush plans and preliminary observations, little has been heard about the project.

There has also been little political debate on the subject.

In September 2020, the Espoo City Council decided that the project schedule, planning resources and implementation would be re-evaluated due to the disadvantages caused by dredging and dumping and the financial risks of the entire project.

The intention is to bring the further planning of the project separately to be decided by politicians in the next few years, when the planning of the area is sufficiently advanced.

An illustration of the general look of Finno’s city center.­

Other However, Finnoo is already under construction around the metro station. Just a stone’s throw from the port of Finno, several residential houses are already being built, and the town planning for the northern parts is almost complete.

The silhouette of the Finno buildings as seen from a bird wetland in an observation image.­

The area is becoming clearly more urban than the surrounding semi-detached Espoo suburbs, such as Hannus, Iivisniemi or Hyljelahti.

Finnoo rises to the highest point just north of the metro station, where very high construction is coming from Espoo. According to Leivo, it is called “high Finno”. Some of the residential buildings are 20-storey, and no detached houses are being built in the area.

It is planned to build high-rise buildings in Finno’s city center.­

“The center is more for singles and singles, while Djupsundsbäcken is more for families.”

Finnoon the downtown area and residential areas as well as jobs will be completed in stages in the 2020s. The implementation of the coastal zone is uncertain, as there is no political decision on it.

“With regard to the port area, a solution would be needed to get it moving,” says Espoo’s technical director. Olli Isotalo.

“No matter how cost-effective it is to implement them, it also requires political consensus. And if it can’t be found, how long do you want to go through the processes? ”

Solutions in the region involve challenges other than filling landfills.

The Finno harbor area is still a winter storage place for boats, and although some of the boats from there and other winter storage areas for boats can be transferred to Ämmäsmäki, the marina and storage will also remain in the port of Finno.

In addition, the overall appearance of the area is characterized by Fortum’s power plant and, for the time being, the wastewater treatment plant, which is scheduled to move to Blominmäki in the next few years.

On the other hand, political cross-compliance can also be expected from environmental issues in the construction of landfills.

Already now known on the basis of an environmental impact assessmentthat the landfill brings changes to the flow of water in Lahti and with it changes to the sea and its life. In addition, dredging would interfere with birds ’flight and swimming routes and possibly nesting.

Dredging and dumping would make seawater more turbid than usual for years, making conditions more difficult for some species.

The artificial island would be built on the site where the seagull nesting island is now located. It is planned to build an artificial hut for the logs as a replacement nesting site.

The most significant disadvantage of the construction would be, despite the artificial islet, for waterfowl that use the area’s water body for feeding and raising the litter. In the Finno pool, the chicks grow up to be airworthy.

The occurrence of an endangered sea urchin on the shores of the nearby area is also not excluded in Finno’s coastal waters. Finding an endangered species could help make plans more difficult.

Although The construction of an artificial island and artificial beach in Finno is expensive and cumbersome, which, according to Leivo, would be of considerable benefit.

According to Leivo, the artificial island with its beach boulevards and restaurants could be an attraction and a landmark for Espoo.

Seaside plots are also one of the most financially significant destinations along the metro line.

“There have been no easy-life seaside destinations on this west side. This would be that gem, ”says Leivo.

The city could still benefit from the areas after several years. According to Leivo, it is likely that solvent Espoo residents would move to seaside housing, which would cost substantial municipal tax euros.

“That would mean future tax revenue for the city.”

Finnoon metro station. Its nearby services come below the deck structure.­