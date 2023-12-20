Urban Planning | Elielinaukio's almost complete transformation is now progressing rapidly

The construction project that will change the heart of Helsinki now seems to be progressing at a fast pace.

Elielinaukion the design of the new look is in full swing. Additional construction is planned as workplaces and business premises according to the winning proposal in the architectural competition.

“The zoning work is in full swing. Preliminary schedules have already been prepared in cooperation with the city. The idea is that the master plan could be completed by the summer,” says the CEO of Elielinaukio development company Vesa Olkkola.

The company includes the big property owners of Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio, VR, Ilmarinen, SOK, Exilion and Evata Partners.

From Elielinaukti won the organized architecture competition a proposal called Klyyga by the Norwegian Arkitehtoimisto Snøhetta two years ago. Housing construction was limited in the competition program.

The partners of the development company have also been interested in exploring the possibilities of housing construction, but In an interview with HS in October the city's representatives reacted with skepticism to it in this particular location.

“It may be that the possibility of apartments will come up during the zoning, but now we will start according to the winning competition proposal,” says Olkkola.

In any case, the area is ideal for locating new jobs. Olkkola characterizes Elielinaukio as the destination best accessible by public transport in Helsinki.

Technically the construction of city center squares is a very complex task, because there are parking caves, maintenance facilities, pipelines, cables and technical solutions important to many actors underground.

“There is a rather challenging situation underground, the solutions of which are now being studied by a legion of engineers,” says Olkkola.

The goal is to transform the current open spaces reserved for traffic use into the use of the townspeople so that a square and a market place are formed there.

In the winning Klyyga proposal, the approximately 30,000 square meter building complex consists of two parts that are lowered terrace-like and offer cafes and other commercial spaces at street level.

The winning proposal received a lot of criticism from both citizens and architects. The exterior of the buildings will only be returned to after the design phase has been completed.