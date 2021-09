City|Town planning

The residents of Pakila are worried about the dense new construction, which could take away from the valuable detached house area its characteristic patchwork character.

Apples the sweet scent hovers in the yard of a Pakilani detached house in northern Helsinki. Chairman of the Pakila Property Owners Association Matti Enroth and Pakila active Simo Sankari taste the organic delicacies that the apple trees on the Enroth plot have produced beyond their own need.

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...