Urban planning Consultant’s estimate: Vantaa could receive up to half a billion euros from the construction of the tramway track

According to the consultant’s estimate, the real estate income from the tram could cover Vantaa’s share of the construction costs.

Estimate Vantaa’s tramway real estate income is specified.

According to the latest consulting estimate, the tramway could generate almost double the property revenue compared to the bus option. The construction of the light rail line could generate revenues of EUR 563.3 million with the current draft plans.

In the bus option, revenues could be around EUR 275.5 million. According to an external consultant’s estimate, the construction of the tramway will generate EUR 287.8 million more revenue than the bus option.

The analysis has been carried out by Newsec Advisory Finland, which has also carried out similar analyzes for other tram projects. Among other things, it has utilized the National Land Survey’s purchase price register of real estate transactions in Vantaa and market analyzes from comparison areas.

Vantaa’s goal is to cover the construction costs of the tramway from Länsimäki via Hakunila to the airport with land sales revenue and land use fees.

In its analysis, Newsec has taken into account the city’s land ownership in each region, and how real estate income has developed across Vantaa.

Based on the analysis, the largest revenues caused by the tram would come from the eastern and southern parts of Aviapolis, the center of Hakunila and Tikkurila.

It is possible to plan apartments for about 60,000 inhabitants and new jobs for about 30,000 along the Vantaa tramway.

Vantaa raika project manager Tiina Hulkko states that the estimate of real estate income is based on a draft plan which has not yet been made available. So the feedback from the public and politicians is not yet known.

“If the framework is updated, the real estate yield estimate will also be updated,” says Hulkko.

According to Hulko, the analysis of real estate returns is as reliable as it can be at this stage. In the Tikkurila area, the returns in the analysis have been estimated to be somewhat higher than they might be, and this will be corrected in the future.

Tikkurila’s attractiveness is affected by many factors, so it is difficult to identify the attractiveness of a tramway.

For new ones The impact of rail connections on land and the increase in the value of housing has been studied extensively both internationally and in Finnish conditions.

Newsec conducted a total of 23 studies over the past 30 years.

In Finland, price surveys have been carried out on the Tampere tramway and rail projects in the Helsinki metropolitan area, such as the ring road.

Newsec itself has performed analyzes of the impact of both the Western Metro and Helsinki Tram Line 9 on the value of the properties.

The rule of thumb is that the increase in value extends about 800 meters from the rail line.

Read more: Housing prices have already risen sharply: This is how the new tramway will change the housing markets in Helsinki and Espoo

In the master plan In 2019, the construction of the tram was estimated to cost the city of Vantaa EUR 267 million, which means that the estimated revenue could cover construction costs.

The state and the City of Helsinki will pay their share of the total costs of approximately EUR 400 million. The southern terminus of Ratika will be arranged for Mellunmäki metro station.

In addition to revenues, the cost estimate for the tramway will also be updated as new information is gathered based on street plans. For example, the Tikkurila tunnel is now estimated to cost at least EUR 77 million.

Vantaa City Council is due to decide on the construction of a 19-kilometer tramway next year, when all studies, street plans and analyzes have been completed.