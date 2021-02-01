Urban planning Construction of crown bridges means significant additional construction in Helsinki’s Laajasalo: 1,400 new residents in a small area in Yliskylä

Laajasalo’s Yliskylä will change strongly in the future with the completion of the supplementary construction of the Kruunusillat light rail line and the first Finnish hybrid depot to be built in the area.

Helsinki Extensive extension construction is planned in Laajasalo in the northern part of the Yliskylä area. Construction would take place along the future Kruunusillat light rail, with up to 1,400 new residents.

The city government will decide on the change in the town plan of the Koirasaarentie and Ilomäentie areas at its meeting on Monday.

Yliskylä will change strongly in the future due to Crown Bridges.

Helsinki City Council accepted in November, a town plan change that will enable the construction of a giant hybrid building along Reposalmentie: the building will connect 25 tram depots, apartments and retail space. In the future, almost 1,000 residents will move to the complex.

In addition to this, other large-scale supplementary construction will therefore be carried out in the vicinity of the depot. In the plan solution to be decided by the City Government on Monday, almost 60,000 square meters of new living space will be proposed for the Koirasaarentie and Ilomäentie areas, of which about two-thirds would be located in the Koirasaarentie area and one-third in the Ilomäentie area.

The increase in population is about 1,400 people. In addition, the formula allows for new business premises.

Town’s on the land owned, the supplementary construction would be located mainly in the existing street, park and recreation areas and, in the case of private housing companies, in the existing yard and parking areas of the plots, as well as residential plots. In addition, four detached house plots would be transformed into a block area for residential apartment buildings.

A town plan change would also mean a well-known architect Viljo Revellin the demolition of Villa Ranta, a residential building designed in 1949, and the construction of a new building to replace it. Villa Ranta is located in the area between Laajasalonti and Isosaarentie.