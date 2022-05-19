Urban planning Changes are coming to the islands in front of Ullanlinna: more restaurant space will be built on the islands and a new bridge for walkers in winter

The city council approved a town plan that will allow more construction on the islands in front of Ullanlinna.

Helsinki More construction is allowed on the islands off the seaport. The city council approved the new town plan at its meeting on Wednesday.

The islands include Uunisaari, known for its beach and restaurant, as well as Liuskasaari, Sirpalesaari and Liuskaluoto, which are important for sailors.

Formula change allows the restaurant’s newest annex to be demolished in the northern part of Uunisaari. It can be replaced by a new extension. Restaurant, sauna and spa activities are planned for the buildings.

Maintenance and storage buildings may be built on Liuskasaari and Liuskaluoto for the use of boaters.

There is an old industrial hall in Sirpalesaari, which serves as a boathouse. The formula also allows the use of the hall for accommodation and restaurant activities. In addition, it is allowed to have a café in the wooden accommodation building in Liuskasaari.

Many of the current buildings on the islands remain protected. These include the older parts of the Uunisaari restaurant, the pavilion of the Liuskasaari Sailing Club and the Sirpalesaari shipyard building.

The cliffs on the islands are to be kept as natural as possible, and the beach remains a recreational area.

The passage the islands are to be improved so that Liuskasaari will be reached from the mainland by a winter bridge. There are already winter bridges in the area, for example between the mainland and Uunisaari.

New bridges in use all year round are not possible because water traffic in the area is so busy.

In the summer, the joint ships leaving for the islands will leave the mainland from the same places as before, but there will be a new connection between Liuskasaari and the Seaport. A new marina and guest boat pier will be built on Uunisaari.