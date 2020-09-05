Urban planning Architects who oppose the change in Elielinaukio draw an observational picture: Could this look like this in the center of Helsinki in the future?

The future of Elielinaukio is being hotly debated after the latest plans are revealed. In the perception of architects, the change to the former is big. The City of Helsinki points out that the building mass may be divided into two different buildings.

Architects who won the 2019 Finlandia Architecture Award Mona Schalin and Kristina Karlsson The Stadionark architectural firm has provided observational images prepared for the editorial of Helsingin Sanomat. With the pictures, they want to show how radically Elielinaukio and its surroundings can change in the future. A town plan change and an architectural competition are underway to develop the area.

Previously, the Finnish Association of Architects Safa and its vice-chairman Harri Hautajärvi took a position change plans. Among other things, they stated that the area allows only a small amount of additional construction and that the position of the “often called the most beautiful” station building, ie Helsinki Central Station, must not be weakened by new construction.

“Before as the volume and principles of possible new construction are locked in, we think it is necessary to publish what kind of building right and new plot of land is being pursued by the property’s real estate investors, ”Schalin and Karlsson write in the accompanying text.

Schalin is a member of Safa’s competition committee, which was involved in nominating an architectural competition judge last December. However, according to Schalin, it was not clear to him at that stage what the content of the competition would be like.

With the help of the pictures, Schalin and Karlsson try to illustrate how large and tall construction is being allowed for Elielinaukio and in front of the Railway Station. The figure does not show the architecture of the future construction or the exact location in the design area, as these issues are to be resolved with the upcoming architectural competition.

“The picture is based on the design principles published by the Helsinki urban environment and the preliminary building heights and construction limits given in it,” they write.

“If such a huge amount of construction materializes, it will hinder the development of areas in the interests of pedestrians and many users of public transport.”

Schalin and Karlsson Eliel Saarisen The visibility and significance of the iconic station building it is planning is under threat in the project, and the plans could produce abysmal, dark side street-like spaces in a place where human flows are greatest in Helsinki.

“As a major hub for public transport, the site itself has great potential as a new kind of well-designed city square with sunshine and attractive restaurant terraces and well-designed light pavilions in the spirit of the best examples of modern European urban culture.”

An illustration of the height and scale of future construction. The image does not take a position on the architecture or location of future construction in the design area.­

Helsinki according to the design principles published by the urban environment industry, the total target for new construction in the design area is 40,000 square meters. This corresponds quite exactly to the size of Postitalo (area 41 074) or Sokos (area 40 676).

The initial upper limit for the building height of the future new construction is the same as the height of the tower-like, high part of the Post Office, ie about 44 meters above sea level. Like HS is already in the past stuff said, new construction can thus be significantly higher than what the landmark of the area, i.e. the Central Station building, is.

Helsinki city ​​town plan architect Perttu Pulkka points out that the readings given in the design principles are indicative and may be deviated from in the spirit of quality assurance.

“The idea is that the given amount of square footage is divided between Elielinaukio and Asema Square, and so there can be more than one building,” he says.

“An architectural competition determines the location, appearance and functions of a building in general, but in principle there can be one, two or more new buildings. There will probably be two buildings. ”

Pulkka also emphasizes that the aim of the change plans is precisely to improve pedestrian conditions in the area of ​​Elielinaukio and Asema Square, not to make it more difficult.

“Currently, the biggest problems in the area are the intersections of different modes of transport. For example, pedestrians have to dodge cyclists and the environment of the current metro pavilion is perceived as cramped. In addition, the aim is to make it easier to walk on Postikatu. ”

The City of Helsinki is strongly committed to change plans. The letter of intent for the development of Elielinaukio was approved by the Urban Environment Board on Tuesday, and the area has been reserved for a change project since 2017.

HS news New plans under the name Eliel for the first time on August 15th.

This is a project that will potentially change Helsinki’s most important core. The purpose of the development project is to condense the structure of the area and to create a new Business Premises area by supplementing it, which would house jobs, accommodation services, trade, leisure activities and meeting places.

Transport arrangements would also change. The bus terminal in Elielinaukio and the metro pavilion on the edge of the station square can leave completely and taxis disappear underground.