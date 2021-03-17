Urban planning Architects are finding the way Helsinki is now made: Investors have too much power, towers too high and compaction oversized

The pamphlet criticizes, for example, the projects of Elielinaukio and Eteläsatama, as well as tower houses. Industry Director Mikko Aho considers the pamphlet’s claims to be “thin and tired”.

In 1970, a critical pamphlet appeared, which became the case of its time in urban planning circles – and elsewhere.

Since then, Helsinki’s urban planning has been crippled by young architects Vilhelm Helanderin and Mikael Sundmanin written by Kenen Helsinki highlighted urban and transport planning that is disregarded by residents and in line with business interests. The demolition at the time was the demolition of historic buildings, the destruction of the historic strata of the surroundings, and the transformation of the street space from pedestrians to cars.

For example, a long-standing economic influencer Sixten Korkman described the work in HS’s Books of Life series in 2014, saying it is the most impressive of the architectural works he has read. Korkman by the work was “a real opener that forced us to see the devastating consequences of tearing down the then fashionable urban environment”.

A pamphlet was published on Wednesday, which aims to open a similar discussion on the direction of Helsinki’s urban planning as Helander’s and Sundman’s classic work in its time. The release time during the municipal elections is probably considered. The name of the pamphlet is Whose city – Helsinki’s urban planning and cultural environment on a collision course.

Pamflet’s central idea is that high and dense construction and massive projects are a threat to Helsinki’s valuable special features and cultural environments. To illustrate the threat, the pamphlet presents more than ten controversial projects in Helsinki, backgrounds them and makes suggestions for improvement.

The tip of the criticism is based on the argument that urban planning is now driven by construction companies and real estate investors.

Under the magnifying glass have ended up, for example Elielinaukion and Eteläsatama construction projects, Helsinki Garden, Urbaana, Lapinlahti Hospital, Maria Hospital area, the conversion of the old school building in Torkkelinmäki into apartments, and the completion of the Kruununhaa barracks block. Many of these are united, according to the authors, by the fact that building rights are being invaded into a sensitive area too much.

The work has submitted four doctoral men Harri Hautajärvi, Juhana Heikonen, Petteri Kummala and Timo Tuomi. Hautajärvi and Heikonen are architects, the archivist of the Kummala Museum of Architecture and Tuomi are the former research manager of the Finnish Museum of Architecture and the director of the Espoo City Museum.

Hautajärvi, Heikonen and Tuomi are also the authors of the work. In addition to them, 17 experts in urban planning, architecture and cultural environments have participated in their writing, including a professor of landscape research at the University of Turku. Maunu Häyrynen and Docent of Urban History and Architecture at the University of Helsinki Anja Kervanto Nevanlinna.

Pamflet’s criticism stems from the 2016 master plan, which the authors say is based entirely on an oversized compaction ideology.

The master plan sets a target of 250,000 new residents by 2050.

The authors criticize the conversion of Helsinki’s parks, recreation areas, streets and squares into building land. The accusation is also about “reckless replenishment” of protected cultural environments.

Helsinki’s dignity and attraction are crystallized in cultural environments and recreational areas, the authors of the pamphlet say. The book nurtures the idea of ​​a common city, in the design and construction of which general comfort, environmental health, low emissions, climate resilience and the preservation of the cultural environment would be paramount.

According to the authors, Elielinaukio should not be filled with a large commercial building, but it and Asema Square could be turned into “comfortable living rooms for the townspeople with trees, plantations and pavilion-like buildings with cafes and restaurants.”

The west bank of the South Harbor, in turn, should be transformed into an “open, harbor-like park with pavilions, instead of large commercial blocks.”

The Helsinki Garden Great Hall comes to Etu-Töölö between Nordenskiöld Hall and the cliffs of the Zoo.­

Hautajärvi writes that the shortage of affordable rental and owner-occupied housing is now being addressed by condensing the urban structure, improving land use efficiency, high construction and low-cost housing production.

“The shift in direction from the loose and green residential areas of the 20th century, large blocky yards and spacious apartments flooded with natural light to the current design has been drastic.”

The work quotes a building councilor Olli Lehtovuorta, according to which “the hallmark of our capital, the interplay of nature and the built environment, is under threat”.

Examining the quality and values ​​of Finnish urban housing, it has been found that the closer the recreation area is, the higher the price of housing. According to the work, these research data call into question the City of Helsinki’s projects to transform recreational areas into building land, when at the same time the population is to grow by about 40 percent.

“Many park areas have been congested even before the corona pandemic,” Hautajärvi writes.

At the same time, the role of historical values ​​in decision-making has weakened.

“Conservation has become a burden, a boundary condition limiting development, even though it is a legacy that we leave to future generations,” says the professor of landscape architecture quoted in the book. Ranja Hautamäki.

Also “Thick and heavy-looking” tower blocks receive criticism. The work asks why Helsinki is still branded with towers, “although in other parts of the world skyscrapers are no longer used to build identity, and it is no longer difficult for any city to stand out with them”.

The pamphlet lists the long shadows they cast, the increased windiness at street level, the breaking of the traditional skyline, and the “inhumanity” of the city’s internal landscape, scale, and street spaces as disadvantages of skyscrapers. Examples are Kalasatama and Pasila, where the tallest skyscrapers in Helsinki are planned for the next few years.

Work focuses mainly on the city center, although large-scale complementary construction and large projects are now being implemented throughout the city, including the suburbs.

Old valued shopping malls will be demolished, In Meri-Rastila is going to be dismantled Houses built in the 1990s on the road to massive supplementary construction, number of dwellings and inhabitants in Kontula is going to double and a giant coffin depot and residential buildings are being built in Yliskylä construction hybrid, which haunts a piece of the current sports park.

Eteläsatama is one of Helsinki’s key locations, the use of which is planned to be new.­

Helsinki Urban Environment Industry Director Mikko Aho says he considers the pamphlet’s claims to be “thin and tired”.

“The pamphlet is a really confusing read. I think it’s good to have things discussed, but in the pamphlet, the facts are in search and the claims are on a poor footing, ”he says.

“For example, the situation regarding Elielinaukio and Eteläsatama is still completely open, no decisions have been made. The South Harbor competition has not even started. ”

According to Aho, “Helsinki takes care of the cultural environment with both hands.”

“Investors do not dictate what is being built in Helsinki, but the city is sitting in the driver’s place all the time. We have a zoning monopoly. But I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all that investors want to invest in the city. ”

Aho thinks it is a strange idea that the owner of a space or building would be of great importance to the urban environment and its values.

“It doesn’t matter if the building is owned by the city, the state, the investor or the millionaire. New buildings coming to someone’s city have to be paid for. ”

Elielinaukion There has also been talk in the public about Helsinki possibly selling the area in the area to investors.

Aho is in the past said To HS that investors do not want to come to the lease plot. However, a group of investors piloting a new development project in Elielinaukio said For HS last week, renting out the plot is not an impossible idea for them.

“It is really good for the city that the plot is rented. That brings us regular income in the long run, ”says Aho.