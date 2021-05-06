Urban planning Apartments are being planned for Yle’s former premises in Ilmala

The new residential apartment buildings would have 6–13 storeys.

Helsinki It is planned to build housing for about a thousand people in the air.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Helsinki City Council approved a town plan that will enable the demolition of the old office buildings at Radiokatu 15 and 20 and the construction of residential apartment buildings and a stone-foot kindergarten in their place. The new residential apartment buildings would have 6–13 storeys.

One of the office buildings to be demolished is Yle’s former three-storey office building, which was built in 1991. The office buildings are currently partly empty.

Bridge At present, Ilmala is a major area for commercial construction and the center of Finnish TV and radio operations.

However, the area will change in the coming years, as the media company MTV is retreating from there and the previously confirmed town plan of Pöllölaakso will enable the construction of a thousand apartments.

The city aims to increase the supply of housing right on the edge of Central Park. The layout change is part of a wider process in which the business premises are concentrated in the immediate vicinity of Ilmala station, and housing construction on the west side of the area closer to Central Park.