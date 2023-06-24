Urban Planning | Almost hundred-year-old buildings will be converted into residential buildings in Helsinki – The architect behind the buildings, who made his name in history

At the same time, the block’s garden-like yard is to be restored.

Tuberculosis the houses that were built as apartments for sick workers and later served as rehabilitation centers are to be returned to residential use in Alpiharju, Helsinki.

At the same time, the city is planning to restore the garden-like yard of the protected buildings and remove parking there.

Hankonkatu the three buildings located there were last used by the city’s rehabilitation unit and have been mostly empty since 2015.

According to the city, the buildings no longer serve the needs of the social, health and rescue services, and they are in need of renovation.

To the same In addition, a new apartment building has been planned for the block along Viipurinkatu opposite Alppipuisto, which could have three to six floors. The building would also have business premises and a garage.

The listed buildings were completed in 1924, 1927 and 1931. The houses are city architect by Gunnar Taucher handwriting.

Taucher designed numerous ordinary buildings in Helsinki: in addition to residential buildings, for example, ticket kiosks, Leijonlinna in Korkeasaari, the building of the Helsinki Labor College in Kallio, the Aleksis Kive school on the edge of Brahenkätten, and the Kamppi substation, which Alvar Aalto expanded.