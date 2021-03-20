Urban planning According to the architects, Helsinki is destroying several of its parade sites at the same time – The parties to the exceptionally hot conversation settled into a debate

The architecture is having a heated debate about how Helsinki’s parade venues are being transformed.

Are you in control real estate investors and construction companies nowadays Helsinki urban planning? This is what architecture and urban planning professionals who wrote the recent Whose City pamphlet claim.

HS wrote about the allegations on Wednesday. In the article, Helsinki City Environment Industry Director Mikko Aho called the claims “thin and tired”.

Read more: Architects find the way Helsinki is now being built – the city considers the claims “thin and tired”

As the views of the parties differed from night and day, HS invited the editors of the pamphlet and Aho to discuss the topic.

Architect Harri Hautajärvi, Helsinki City Environment Director Mikko Aho and architect Juhana Heikonen.­

Aho is the director of urban planning. He himself is an architect by training. In practice, Aho acts under the decision-making power of urban politicians. Pamflet’s positions are represented by an architect Juhana Heikonen and architect Harri Hautajärvi.

In a joint interview, HS asked both parties questions based on the pamphlet. The discussion was held via Teams video.

Whose city pamphlet states that “especially recent and future major projects show that the city of Helsinki’s urban planning is currently driven by real estate investment and construction companies.” Give two concrete examples of this.

Juhana Heikonen: The Pasila tower houses, or Trigoni, are a good example of this. At Trigon, investor attractiveness is reflected in how, in the original competition proposal for the area, towers up to 150 meters high are now becoming more than 200 meters high. At the same time, slender towers are becoming thicker. Developer YIT has thus achieved its goals at the expense of the city’s interests. The Elielinaukio construction project is also investor-driven, ie the idea has come from investors. In addition, the project was initially promoted in the dark so that no one knew about it.

Harri Hautajärvi: Trigoni is a very significant project that will add a few Helsinki silhouettes more than any other project ever. Despite this, the townspeople have not wanted to show Trigon’s distant landscapes. It was hard for us too to get those pictures for our pamphlet.

Mikko Aho: You would have called me and I would have provided the pictures. I Trigon respect to agree, that it is not a good thing that the competition proposals will live after the race. Concern for Trigon is therefore common. Tower construction does not lower the price of housing or responds best to the lack of business premises. Instead, I don’t think it’s a sin for investors to come up with suggestions for developing the city. Proposals for the development of the city are constantly coming from various parties, including investors. What makes a proposal bad is not just that it comes from investors.

Trigon’s distant landscape image from Töölönlahti. Plans have changed since the observation picture, and the towers are becoming taller and possibly wider. Instead of five, there are four towers.­

In the Elielinaukio architectural competition, the scale target for construction is stated to be 40,000 square meters. It is precisely the scope of the plans that has been criticized. The planning principles previously approved by politicians do not set any scale target for new construction. Where did the claim appear in the competition program?

Clearing: It didn’t come as a surprise to me. It is the result of long designs that also include underground facilities. Personally, I thought that construction would have been proposed in front of Sokos as well, but the competition candidates have come to a different solution.

HS: But politicians have not accepted a competition program with a square target. And the goal applies to above-ground facilities in the program, and this guideline has been followed by the candidates.

Clearing: True, after checking, it is indeed a question of above-ground facilities. However, this is not a requirement, and the proposals differ much in this respect from the largest to the smallest. In any case, politicians have known about the number of square meters. And I can say that the city is not going to pick a winner that is bad. If no good proposal can be found in these proposals then the competition will go to the second round with strict new criteria.

Hautajärvi: Filling the square with some large building does not serve the interests of the townspeople. The architects were instructed to cram too much square footage into the area instead of having to plan for themselves the extent to which it would make the most urban sense to build there.

An illustration of a proposal for the Elielinaukio architectural competition called Klyyga, which covers an area of ​​about 40,000 square meters.­

Elielinaukio is currently a bus terminal and Eteläsatama is a parking lot. Why do the authors of the pamphlet see construction in these areas as a significant threat to the cultural environment?

Heikonen: The fact that the area is a bus terminal does not mean that it is worth building a building of 40,000 square meters. And if there is a parking space somewhere, it does not mean that it is worth building a giant Helsinki Garden.

Hautajärvi: Elielinaukio and Asema Square definitely need improvements. We are not opposed to construction per se but to the amount of construction. The number of squares is too large for almost all ongoing large projects in the downtown area. The downtown does not need more massive buildings but rather more trees, plantations and places to live for the townspeople.

Clearing: I fully agree that the city should be places of residence and green, this is a pandemic highlighted. But the economic importance of the city center is so great that it cannot be ignored, for example, in new business plans. These two things can exist at the same time.

An architecture and design museum and other construction are planned for the South Harbor. Instead of the city zoning the plot and organizing an architectural competition, the plot will be sold to the winner of a concept competition for construction operators. Why has the city decided to hand over the design responsibility for the parade site to a construction company?

Clearing: The area has been in the middle for years: no plans have led to anything. There has been a motley port design competition, there has been a Guggenheim. Now we want to find an actor in the area who can really implement their plans and make the area more accessible to the townspeople.

Hautajärvi: In these partnership planning projects, it happens that the investor starts to lead the project – as has happened in the case of Trigon and Elielinaukio. The west bank of the South Harbor – our most valuable area – is now being sold to investors as a playground, and the premises of the state-funded museum would also be owned by the investor.

Heikonen: The investor is not interested in the museum, but in the fact that it can create productive activities in the area. I bet there will be 20 meters high large commercial buildings that cover the great views from Tähtitorninmäki towards the Market Square and the sea.

South Harbor photographed on February 12, 2021. A new architecture and design museum and business premises are planned for the area.­

How successful can the design and implementation competitions organized by the city so far be held, for example, at the Kalasatama and Pasila tower buildings and in the Lapinlahti hospital area, when only one potential candidate was left in the end?

Clearing: It is by no means a desirable premise that there is only one candidate left in the competition. Wondering if our competition is too difficult in principle? Yet I, for example, Lapland Lahti believe that politicians and rejected the proposal of real estate investment Nrepin area was very fine and successful in excluding future of the hotel and into the existing players in the region.

Hautajärvi: The city is worth giving up its useless properties, but Lapinlahti is an example of a place that Helsinki is definitely worth owning. It is one of the finest gems in the capital.

Jenni Kareinen enjoyed the courtyard of Lapinlahti Hospital on May 5, 2020.­

Living in Helsinki is expensive. According to Pamflet, it is a mistake to solve the issue in Helsinki by compact and high-rise construction, more efficient land use and the construction of small apartments. How, then, should the matter be resolved?

Heikonen: The simple answer is that more competition is needed. Helsinki has had a tradition since the 1970s that a few companies are responsible for housing construction. It was then that housing became so expensive that the gang began to move to Espoo. Now the situation is similar. We currently have less than 10 companies producing housing for the market.

Hautajärvi: Competition for residents in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area does not solve the problem either. Instead of mutual competition, a common Metropolis should be designed and built.

Clearing: I agree that the metropolitan area would need more joint plans. In the final games, however, the price of living will only decrease if more homes are built. Condensation is necessary, but I understand that the identity of the areas is a sensitive issue and that compaction needs to be discussed with the residents.

The pamphlet criticizes, among other things, the conversion of parks and recreational areas into building land. Give the two most egregious examples of places where this is happening?

Heikonen: The growth business campus for Maria Hospital will eat up the current park area, and Helsinki Garden will be located in the zoned park area as part of the Central Park. So there is now a parking lot in that place, but the area is zoned as a park. In other words, the city is already violating its own designation.

The Helsinki Garden Great Hall comes to Etu-Töölö between Nordenskiöld Hall and the cliffs of the Zoo.­

The pamphlet states that Helsinki’s administrative and organizational reform has meant a decisive change in the city’s land use policy. How does this crucial change manifest itself?

Heikonen: Separate agencies have become one industry, meaning power is concentrated. One industry has land ownership, planning and permits in its hands. In addition, the mayor may prescribe up to lower levels.

Clearing: The current mayoral model is such that the mayor has a lot of power. That is quite clear, and he has a mandate to do so. I think there is a lot of good in the current model, such as the fact that different agencies do not make conflicting plans but things are planned at one table.