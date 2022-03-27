Urban planning A tunnel is planned for Jätkäsaari in Helsinki, which would run directly to Länsiväylä

Jätkäsaari the design of the controversial port tunnel will progress to politicians during the spring.

Based on the reference plan, the landscape of Jätkäsaari is changing considerably, as the old building of the Western Terminal, ie Terminal 1, is to be completely demolished.

A new building designed in its place extends to the architect Lars Sonckin (1870–1956) and the Hotel Clarion.

From the ships westbound traffic is to be directed directly to a tunnel with an entrance under the new terminal building.

The northern end of the tunnel would come to Salmisaari. The proposal for the location of the northern mouth of the tunnel will be specified during March-April. One option is to bring the second mouth of the tunnel directly to the Western Route.

The port tunnel is part of a jigsaw puzzle in which the functions of the ports in the city center are to be reorganized. The policy outline a chain reaction in which the construction of the Jätkäsaari harbor tunnel will enable the transfer of the South Harbor operations to the West Harbor and Katajanokka. Then the South Harbor will be released for new use.

The mouth of the southern end of the harbor tunnel is located under the new terminal building.

Because The northern mouth of the Jätkäsaari harbor tunnel significantly changes the cityscape of Lapinlahti and Salmisaari, and its location is of great interest.

Director of Land Use in Helsinki Rikhard Manninen describes two main options in terms Behind Ilmarinen and Iso-Aries.

The option behind the insurance company Ilmarinen’s office building would bring the opening of the tunnel to approximately the beginning of Länsiväylä. In the Iso-Pässi option, the mouth of the tunnel would again be at the eastern end of the Länsiväylä bridge. Iso-Pässi was a rocky islet near Salmisaari. The credit was once under the Western Route.

The location of the northern mouth of the harbor tunnel is also linked to the development of Lapinlahti and Salmisaari in the sense that Helsinki opened the partial master plan for the Länsiväylä on the Helsinki side and its vicinity at the beginning of the year.

It examines the possibilities of building apartments and business premises in the armpit of Länsiväylä. The transformation of Länsiväylä into a street has also been on the agenda.

“During the first part of the year, land use and tunnel alignment have been outlined. The schedule for tunnel alignment is tight due to the port development program. That work has been done very intensively, ”says Manninen.

One of the options for the location of the mouth was initially a tunnel extending to Lauttasaari, but the port’s plans do not include this option.

An environmental impact assessment will be carried out for the Uusimaa ely center at the northern end of the tunnel. According to Manninen, the options to be assessed should be realistic and feasible to some extent within the port’s fast target schedule.

Tunnel project the first political assessment is due in June, when the Urban Environment Board will be presented with a new town plan for the western terminal port area.

Political the parties have not agreed on the need for a port tunnel. The Coalition Party and the Social Democrats found each other supporters of the project last year when the city council outlined the future of Helsinki’s port operations.

At that time, the Greens and the Left Alliance would have liked a more thorough study of the transfer of port operations to Vuosaari.

The Port of Helsinki hopes that at least the change in the layout of the Western Terminal will be brought forward so that the design of the new terminal building can proceed.

The timetable is fundamentally affected by the ability of politicians to make quick decisions, as even the first change in the plan effectively seals the conditions for building a tunnel at the end of the port.

Port traffic from the point of view, the plans for the northern end of the tunnel are also essential, because traffic must flow in the direction of the western route without friction.

According to current rescue regulations, no queues are allowed in the tunnel. Thus, no traffic light solutions at the end of the tunnel are possible.

“If the connection to Länsiväylä would weaken the traffic in the port tunnel, we think it would be a weak solution,” says the technical director of the Port of Helsinki. Pekka Hellström.

Two other projects add to the difficulty factor for tunnel design.

Although the disputed downtown tunnel has already been buried twice, its reservation in the master plan means that the alignment of the port tunnel must not preclude the construction of the downtown tunnel sometime later.

In connection with the sub-general plan, the possibilities of transforming Länsiväylä into a city boulevard will also be investigated.

A reference plan has been made for the new terminal at the western terminal, but the appearance of the building may change as design progresses.

Helsinki For the Port The construction projects of the Western Terminal and the Port Tunnel are large and expensive projects that the Port Company is preparing for future growth.

Managing director Ville Haapasaari predicts that passenger traffic will return to close levels in 2024.

“The studies we have commissioned support the fact that the demand for passenger traffic in our most important traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn will increase in the long term, although there may be weaker times for the trip,” Haapasaari estimates in his e-mail reply.

If the zoning and permitting process runs smoothly, the years 2025–2027 would be the busiest years of construction in the West Harbor.

In addition to the new terminal building, Hellström also lists changes to quay structures that require a water permit.

In practice, the berth changes mean that there will be two berths next to the new terminal building, where loading and unloading of ships will take place as quickly as possible.

“The goal is for passengers to walk as short as possible in the pipes as they are in Terminal 2,” Hellström describes.

The Port of Helsinki has commissioned Information Finland from its development program animationwhich outlines reforms.