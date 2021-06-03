Urban planning A small and unknown forest lake in southern Espoo was to die, but the residents saved it – Now apartment buildings are being planned for the beach

Hannusjärvi, unknown to the general public, and its idyllic residential area are located in the middle of Kaitaata near Länsiväylä.

Espoo the city wants to zoning an urban apartment building area in a wooded detached house area by the lake in Kaita, in the southern parts of Espoo.

Lake Hannusjärvi is a small and unknown forest lake that almost became eutrophic and suffered severe oxygen deprivation until the residents began to save the lake with help in the 1990s.

The lake and its spacious detached house on its western shore are just a stone’s throw from Kaita Metro Station.

The area is separated from Länsiväylä by an undeveloped forest area in the north.

Espoo the city plans to combine the area with efficient urban construction and proximity to nature.

If the change in the town plan is approved, the construction efficiency of the area will multiply compared to the current situation in the area.

Hannusranta is now a sparsely populated green detached house area on both sides of the road of the same name near the undeveloped lake shore. The formula would bring 6,000 new residents to the area.

The plan change will be discussed by the Espoo City Planning Board next week.

Area the tallest The apartment buildings, according to the town plan change proposal, are eight storeys high and are grouped into two entities on both sides of Hannusranta.

The apartment buildings are to be implemented in stages so that the tallest houses are closest to the road and the lowest, two-storey residential buildings closest to the lake shore.

The beach is not fully built, but some groups of houses are quite close, about 50 meters from the beach.

670 resident parking spaces will be placed in large parking facilities that will be on both sides of Hannuksentie.

Area construction involves environmental issues, as Lake Hannus is eutrophic and a small lake with a very small catchment area.

According to the Espoo Environment Center, changes in the lake catchment area caused by construction may be strongly reflected in the lake’s water quality and ecological status.

Hannusjärvi is located in Kaita, Espoo.

In addition, Lake Hannusjärvi is dear to the residents of the area. The lake was rescued from oxygen depletion and eutrophication in the early 2000s. Hannusjärvi Protection Association is still responsible for the management of the lake.

The work was paying off and the almost eutrophic lake, which suffered from oxygen deprivation and lure damage, is doing better today.

City has prepared a management and use plan for the lake according to the proposed town plan amendment, the measures of which are also included in the plan regulations. The plan includes various measures and their costs to maintain and improve the current state.

Bondaksensuo and its surrounding areas, located on the outskirts of Hannuksenmetsä, are in active recreational use. These areas are not to be built.

The lake, forest and park areas make the area a unique residential area, as the area has “excellent recreational opportunities”, the zoning proposal describes.