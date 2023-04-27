Thursday, April 27, 2023
Urban Planning | A new entertainment center in Helsinki’s Suvilahti received a blessing

April 27, 2023
City|Town planning

The entertainment center planned for Sörnäinen Suvilahti received final approval from the Helsinki City Council.

Helsinki The city council approved the planned entertainment center of Sörnäinen Suvilahti on Wednesday.

The planning solution concerns the factory block area located between the center of Kalasatama and the former gas plant. Various leisure and entertainment activities will be concentrated in the area: hotel, restaurants, business premises, offices and an area where events such as festivals can be organized.

Observational photo of the venue facing the sea. Picture: ARCO, Cederqvist & Jäntti

Aerial view of Suvilahti’s gas bells. Picture: Sami Kero

In addition, the city is investigating the reuse of Suvilahti’s gas bells and connecting the restaurant area of ​​the Teurastamo area at street level to the Suvilahti event field.

“The aim is to create a pleasant walking city and a downtown-like, human-scale environment in the area,” the decision states.

See also  Drugs The FBI operation collapsed amphetamine use in Finland, and it has meant more difficult times for some drug addicts: "Then whatever is used"

The planning solution contributes to the realization of the goals of Helsinki’s city strategy by creating conditions for diverse leisure activities and culture.

