Urban Planning | A new entertainment center in Helsinki’s Suvilahti received a blessing

Helsinki The city council approved the planned entertainment center of Sörnäinen Suvilahti on Wednesday.

The planning solution concerns the factory block area located between the center of Kalasatama and the former gas plant. Various leisure and entertainment activities will be concentrated in the area: hotel, restaurants, business premises, offices and an area where events such as festivals can be organized.

Observational photo of the venue facing the sea.

Aerial view of Suvilahti’s gas bells.

In addition, the city is investigating the reuse of Suvilahti’s gas bells and connecting the restaurant area of ​​the Teurastamo area at street level to the Suvilahti event field.

“The aim is to create a pleasant walking city and a downtown-like, human-scale environment in the area,” the decision states.

The planning solution contributes to the realization of the goals of Helsinki’s city strategy by creating conditions for diverse leisure activities and culture.